RS Recommends: There’s Never Been a Better Time to Snag Dr. Martens Boots and Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Yes, we know — the summer technically isn’t over yet. You’ve still got plenty of time to dirty up your boots on music festival fairgrounds and slipping on beach day sandals, but Dr. Martens’ End of Season sale has arrived even earlier this year. There’s never been a better time to celebrate the season by taking advantage of these deals now, before it really does get too cold to let your toes breathe.

Score some of the best footwear deals online right now on everything from classic styles like the 1461 Oxford shoes, to the poolside casual Daxton Leather Slide Sandals. Select styles are being discounted up to 40% off, so you’ll have plenty of options no matter how you want to style your summer. Want to go a little more pretty? We’re talking Bex toe cap Oxfords for less than $200. Trying to find some utilitarian that’ll stand up to the elements for any season? Tarik Lo Leather Utility Shoes are under $100 right now.

Dr. Martens has been making stylish and durable boots since the early days of punk rock, and while styles may change, their signature look remains a fashion staple. You can dress them up or down, and because of their lugged soles and leather material, they’ll be able to handle year-round wear, even after the temps start to drop. Their sandals are not only supportive (and currently up to 15% off), but are currently having a moment. We’ve seen plenty of looks with similar platforms like the Imojeen Brando Leather Studs at festivals this season, and they don’t seem to be going away anytime soon.

Looking cool is just as important as feeling good on your feet, and the Dr. Martens End of Season sale has something for everyone this summer. If you’re sick of wearing the same flimsy flip-flops to run errands out and about, or are looking for a killer pair of shoes for your next concert, these styles are the ones for you. They put comfort and support first, and you won’t want to kick these off at the end of a hot summer day.

We’ve rounded up some of the most eye-catching additions to the Dr. Martens End of Season sale that you need to add to your wardrobe this season. Here are our top picks.

1. Imojeen Brando Leather Stud Platform Sandals

Dr. Martens

Stand high above any festival crows this summer with Dr. Martens’ latest addition to their extra high, 2-inch Quad platform sandals. The straps have two adjustable buckles for comfort, staying secure when you’re rocking out. The full-grain Brando is not only a tough and durable leather, but it’ll develop a worn-in vintage look over time, so they’ll still look good when you rock them several summers from now.

Buy: Imojeen Brando Leather Stud Platform… at $119

2. 1460 Bex Made In England Toe Cap Lace Up Boots

Dr. Martens

The classic Oxford-esque silhouette you know and love, handcrafted in England in their original Wollaston factory from traditional Quilon leather. Rock these with a pair of jeans or baggy sweats, and don’t be afraid to knock them around a little — they’re set on an extra-rugged Bex sole.

Buy: 1460 Bex Toe Cap Lace Up Boots at $168

3. Fynn Leather Strap Sandals

Dr. Martens

The Fynn sandals are built just as tough as they are for long-lasting comfort, thanks to a molded memory foam footbed and a super-lightweight sole that’ll keep you feeling good from the very first step of the day. The Brando leather feels soft, and the antimicrobial footbed will help keep odor at bay if you’re prone to sweating.

Buy: Fynn Leather Strap Sandals at $102

4. 101 Bex Lace Cover Leather Ankle Boots

Dr. Martens

“Made for workers. Subverted by rebels.” The 101s are a twist on the old Dr. Martens boot silhouette, with an industrial-inspired lace cover. The work boot DNA of these shoes comes from the raised Bex sole, with those classic Goodyear welted yellow line stitches. Lace them up for a hard day’s work, or just for backyard BBQs.

Buy: 101 Bex Lace Cover Leather Ankle Boots at $119

5. Daxton Leather Slide Sandals

Dr. Martens

Like the cool, older brother of sandals, these Daxton Leather Slide Sandals keep the fresh attitude and casual vibes of slides, without dipping into “shower shoe” territory. You can easily slip them on and off, but the four statement straps (with buckles) still provide a secure fit. Consider them lightweight summer wear, with a substantial, durable leather edge.

Buy: Daxton Leather Slide Sandals at $102

6. 1460 Contrast Smooth Leather Lace Up Boots

Dr. Martens.

With a mashup of black, green and yellow Smooth leather panels, you can pair these lace up boots with lighter, breezier colors for a summer look, or stick to all-black no matter the season. Dr. Martens considers this style “famously tough”, as the 8-eye work boot can be polished to shine or scuffed-up.

Buy: 1460 Contrast Smooth Leather Lace Up… at $119