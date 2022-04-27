Dr. Martens Unveil Grunge-Inspired Mules With Streetwear Brand PLEASURES

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Dr. Martens may be best-known for their boots, but the brand is slipping into something more comfortable this month with the launch of a music-inspired mule with the streetwear brand PLEASURES.

Available to shop beginning April 30 on sites like FWRD and The Webster (with availability later on DrMartens.com), the Dr. Martens x PLEASURES SS22 Jorge Mule combines the footwear brand’s London roots with PLEASURES’ LA-inspired attitude and laidback vibes. The leather slip-ons are a re-imagined version of Dr. Martens’ popular “Jorge” slingback, with a sartorial take on Nineties grunge and rock and roll. The brands add that the shoes carry “the DIY attitude of Nineties zine culture and channeled it into an easy-going slip-on.”

PLEASURES founders Alex James and Vlad Elkin have long been music fans, with the inspirations for their apparel and accessories running the gamut from Joy Division to Outkast. For the Dr. Martens collab, James reimagined the footwear brand’s iconic shoe by “just chopping the back off.”

The result: a “new” mule in soft black Nappa leather, with an adjustable strap wrapping around the ankle, Dr. Martens’ classic chunky sole and the brand’s signature yellow stitching. The embroidered PLEASURES script on the top of each shoe is meant to appear as if signed by James himself. Each pair is available in unisex sizing and retails for $150.

In an Instagram post, James called the collaboration a “Very special moment in time,” adding that the mules are “the most comfortable Docs I [have] ever worn.”

As a brand steeped in grunge, metal and punk, Dr. Martens says PLEASURES was a “natural fit” for a collaboration. The “Jorge” mule is the first drop of a two-part collaboration, though details on the second release have yet to be unveiled.

The new PLEASURES collab is expected to sell quickly and was produced in limited-edition. Can’t find your size? Try the original “Jorge” mule in black leather here or get it in black suede here.

Dr. Martens just celebrated 62 years since the first pair of its boots rolled off the production line in Northamptonshire, U.K.

PLEASURES, meantime, was founded in 2015 and its popular hoodies, T-shirts, pants and hats are sold online on sites ranging from Nordstrom to its own website, pleasuresnow.com.