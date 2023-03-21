BTS Kicks Up Another Collab During Hiatus With New BT21 x Dr. Martens Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

You can shine through the city with a little funk and sole with the new Dr. Martens x BT21 collection, the perfect kicks to wear to any performance (even while BTS are on hiatus).

The “Dr. Martens X BT21” footwear collection drops on Thursday, March 30 and includes Dr. Martens’ 8-hole 1460 and 2976 Chelsea boots, 1461 3-hole shoes, and classic Box backpack featuring the BT21 designs. The collection will be available in a full range of adult sizes at drmartens.com and select stores with prices ranging from $140 to $190 USD.

The BT21 characters themselves came about through a collaboration between LINE FRIENDS and BTS in 2017. Instead of creating avatars that looked like the band, the BT21 characters were sketched and fleshed-out by the BTS members, appearing on their own merchandise (and featuring their own extensive lore of being a wannabe idol group). For this line, the boots are a canvas for BT21, featuring hand-drawn-style illustrations of members Koya, RJ, Shooky, Mang, Tata and Cooky.

The collection itself has all the distinctive, classic features of Docs with their signature yellow welt stitching and sturdy soles, but with fun, playful sketches of the BT21 characters on the outside of the shoes. Each style's silhouette is also constructed with a mix of classic black Smooth leather, as well as purple-tinted Arcadia leather — a rub-off material that will change color to a deeper purple and build character with wear.

While the collaboration will launch on March 30 in South Korea (a special drawing was held on March 19 to purchase the products ahead of time), the collection is also set to launch soon in the United States. You can currently check the landing page and put in your email to receive updates on when the Dr. Martens x BT21 collection will drop. The page also features some sneak previews of the items from the upcoming drop, including an intro video and some stylish shots.

This is the latest collab to come from BT21, having previously worked together with The Créme Shop, Hello Kitty, and the developers of the video game Among Us on everything from clothing to sheet masks and plushies. But footwear isn’t new territory for these funky mascots — past BT21 shoe collaborations include Converse, Skechers, and even Crocs.

Sign up here on the Dr. Martens page to get info on when the Dr. Martens x BT21 collection drops (like most BTS-related merch, we anticipate these will sell out fast), and in the meantime, check out some of our editors’ favorite Docs.