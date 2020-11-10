Amazon’s Down Jacket Sale Gets You This Canada Goose Alternative for Just $60

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The weather is getting colder, and if you want to stay warm this winter, you’ll want to take advantage of this surprise Amazon deal, which gets you a real down jacket for way less than you think. This Amazon outerwear sale gets you a weatherproof down jacket starting at just $62. That’s ten times cheaper than the price of a Canada Goose jacket, and it’s the lowest price we’ve seen online for a real down coat.

This hooded down parka is from Goodthreads, Amazon’s in-house menswear brand, which is known for churning out on-trend, high-value pieces at accessible pricepoints.

This Canada Goose alternative is made with a 70% down and 30% feather fill, with a faux fur hood. The shell is made from a water-resistant polyester while a plaid lining keeps things warm and cozy inside. The heavy-duty jacket has reinforced stitching, storm cuffs, and a full-zip and button closure to seal out the elements. Seven exterior pockets give you plenty of room to store your stuff. There are also five interior pockets to keep your valuables dry and close by. The three-quarter length fit gives you more coverage.

Goodthreads says this down-filled hooded parka was inspired by the iconic N-3B Snorkel Parka, which retails for $250+ on Amazon. A similar style from Canada Goose, meantime, starts at $595 on the Canada Goose website. This sale gets you a top-rated down coat for 1/10th of the price. This everyday jacket is ready for winter, whether you’re skiing down the slopes or commuting to work in the snow and sleet.

This Goodthreads Down-Filled Hooded Parka is available in three colors (navy, olive green and black) and in a range of sizes, from XS to 3XL. The jacket currently has a 4-star rating (out of five) from almost a hundred reviewers online. Pricing starts at just $62.70 but this deal won’t last, so we recommend adding the down jacket to your cart before the sale ends. See full details here.