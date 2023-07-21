Everything Your Kid Needs Before Moving Away For College
Whether your kid is an incoming freshman, or changing living accommodations for the new school year, it’s important for them to start life in their dorm room on the right foot. With all of the ups, downs, and curveballs that come with college, the last thing they want to do is forget an essential item that makes life on campus easy.
Long gone are the days of Bed Bath & Beyond’s paper checklists of college essentials (which I personally dragged around the store with my own mother) and one-stop, in-store shopping for everything they need. While things like bedding, trash bags, and other cleaning supplies might seem like no-brainers, there are those items they just won’t know you’re missing until they realize it.
They may also have lofty plans for their dorm room decor (courtesy of plenty of suggestions from TikTok), but every college student needs to strike a balance between the fun (lighting strips! sun lamps!) and the unsexy (printers! storage containers!). It might also be their first foray into solo-living independence, or they might have to learn how to cohabitate with strangers for the first time, in which case something like noise-cancelling headphones might want to be added to their list.
But we’ve got you covered with back-to-school basics you can find at affordable prices from Amazon, Walmart, Target and more. Check out our list below to ensure you get all of the best college essentials to make life in their dorm as comfortable as possible. Move in day is coming up fast!
Back to College Essentials Checklist
From mattress toppers to the right reading pillow, don’t let them start the semester without these back-to-school essentials.
College Living Essentials
Depending on how their particular dorm room and/or building is designed, doing their laundry can be a more complicated task if the laundry units are on a different floor, or in a different building. This rolling laundry basket eliminates the need to lift and carry their laundry all the way to the washer; simply grab the handle and let it roll behind you.
Buy Caroeas Rolling Slim Laundry Basket $17.98
More College Living Essentials
- The Nori Press Steam Iron, $120.00
- Amazon Basics Slim Velvet Clothing Hangers, $22.44
- Dropps Stain & Odor Plant-Based Laundry Detergent (140 Pods), $46.90
- Professional 350 Piece Emergency First Aid Kit, $42.88
- Utopia Bedding Adjustable Bed Risers, $19.99
- BLUEAIR Pure Fan Auto Bedroom Air Purifier,
$299.99$210.95
College Tech Essentials
Choosing the right tech gear will make your kid’s college life a whole lot easier, even if it’s not immediately noticeable. Invest in a printer for saving time printing papers or assignments (don’t trust the library printer), a new tablet (which can be more portable and versatile than a laptop), or one of our favorite noise-cancelling headphones, the Apple AirPods Max. They get 20 hours of listening, and memory foam cushions make them comfortable to wear for their longest studying sesh.
More College Tech Essentials
- HP DeskJet 2755e Wireless Color Printer,
$84.99$59.89
- Hatch Restore 2 Alarm Clock Sound Machine $199.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Tablet,
$229.99$200
- Belkin USB Power Strip, $37.95
- Mini Portable Projector,
$99.99$64.99
- Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R7VH Slim Laptop, $329.99
College Dorm Bedding Essentials
While you’re picking out things like sheets, blankets, and pillows, a bedding item you don’t want to forget is a mattress topper. This 100% gel-infused memory foam mattress topper helps regulate temperature while easing pressure points and help with spine alignment. This will help give you a little peace of mind as your kid sleeps on the mattress provided to you by the school (which might as well be a slab of concrete sometimes).
Buy Sleepyhead Gel Mattress Topper (Twin XL) $269
More College Dorm Bedding Essentials
- SafeRest Mattress Protector, $31.99
- EASELAND Twin XL Mattress Pad, $49.99
- Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set,
$139$125.10
- Bedsure Twin/Twin XL Duvet Cover, $27.99
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (2-Pack), $59.34
College Dorm Storage Essentials
Knowing that space in a dorm room is a hot commodity, trust us when we say that their space will feel a whole lot bigger when they make use of some under-utilized space under the bed or in their closet. These under-bed organizers keep their shape without being filled up, and can fit a ton. With durable handles and wheels, you can pull them out from under the bed easier than chunky plastic boxes.
Buy StorageLAB Under Bed Storage Containers $64.99
More College Dorm Storage Essentials
- Container Store Our Underbed Boxes, $16.99/each
- Yamazaki Home Shoe Rack, $87.46
- Whitmor Hanging Shoe Shelves, $8.99
- OWill Plastic Storage Bins and Baskets (7-Pack), $21.99
- Simplify 10 Piece Organizing Set,
$26.25$20.74
- Command Hooks, $10.99
College Dorm Cleaning Essentials
Your kid doesn’t need to live in squalor (aka surrounded by chip crumbs and dust bunnies) just because it’s college — to keep some semblance of tidiness in their dorm, this cult-favorite Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum is lightweight, compact, and especially great for off-campus first apartments. You don’t need a fancy Dyson to get the job done for such a small space, and this no-frills stick vacuum still delivers powerful suction for quick pick ups (bonus: it can convert into a handle vacuum and stair vacuum, too).
Buy Bissell Featherweight Stick Lightweight… $33.99
More College Dorm Cleaning Essentials
- BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $49.99
- Scrub Daddy (3-Pack), $15.66
- Stardrops The Pink Stuff Multi-Purpose Cleaning Spray, $19.99
- Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo,
$404$179.99
- HOMEXCEL Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (12-Pack),
$13.99$7.99
- Swiffer Sweeper 2-in-1 Mops, $18.44
College Dorm Decor Essentials
Depending on your dorm, room to decorate (and therefore, seating) might be scarce. Workstations or desks are typically provided even for solo dorms, but if you don’t have a kitchen or common area, your only other option might be to accessorize around your bed. A reading pillow, like this one from Amazon, can provide a pop of color to the space and much needed support to your back as you lounge in your bed, whether you’re taking a break from schoolwork to binge the latest show, or studying for an upcoming exam.
Buy Fluffy Fur Reading Pillow $29.99
More College Dorm Decor Essentials
College Dorm Bathroom Essentials
From the gym to the dorm, your kid will need to have a pair of shower shoes, and these sandals are designed for ease; just slide your feet in for a snug fit. The thick sole not only provides a comfortable barrier between your feet and the floor, but offers support as well (and they’re available in a variety of colors).
More College Dorm Bathroom Essentials
- ALINK Plastic Shower Caddy Basket, $14.99
- Brooklinen Waffle Robe,
$109$98
- Intelligent Design Lita Cotton Bathroom Towels,
$54.99$45.99
- Shower Curtain Bathroom Organizer, $6.99
- Folkulture Boho Bath Mat, $21.99
- Braun Electric Series 3 Razor,
$79.99$49.94
- Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray,
$24.99$18.62
College Kitchen Essentials
Depending on the size of their school’s campus and their particular schedule, remembering to break for meals might be easier said than done. In the event they can’t make it back to the cafeteria to grab something to eat, it’s not a bad idea for them to stash some bites or drinks in their room so they can fuel their body until you can get that next meal in. This retro cooler from Frigidaire is compact enough to comfortably fit several drinks (including a can dispenser) and three shelves of small snacks like yogurt or fruit.
Buy Frigidaire Retro Mini-Fridge $286.22
More College Kitchen Essentials
- Insulated Reusable Lunch Bag,
$13.99$9.98
- Our Place Always Pan 2.0, $150
- Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffe Maker,
$109.99$79
- Ninja Fit Compact Personal Blender,
$59.99$49.99
- PYRMONT Unbreakable Dinnerware Set (28-Piece), $24.99
- Ziploc Endurables Silicone Food Storage Bags, $13.99
- Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher, $38.79
College School Supplies
Sure, we’ve all got digital calendar notifications and planners and reminders on our phones — but they’ll still need good ‘ol fashion school supplies to get their schedule straightened out and their studying done. For jotting down notes, keeping track of assignment, or even goal-setting, Ban.do have the best planners in the bizz. We like this undated one, full of weekly notes pages, to-do lists, and spaces for reflection, which allows more flexibility with their planning needs.
Buy ban.do Weekly Undated Planner $24.95
More College School Supplies
- Office Supplies Kit (123-Piece),
$23.99$15.99
- Fjallraven Kanken Backpack, $80
- Kindle Scribe (16 GB), $339.99
- My Space Desk Organizer For Office Supplies,
$39.99$29.99
- Lined Sticky Notes,
$16.99$8.99
- EASTHILL Big Capacity Pencil Case,
$19.99$14.99
- Oxford Spiral Notebook (6-Pack), $12.81