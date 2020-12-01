The DoorDash Difference: Here’s What Makes DoorDash the Best Delivery Service Right Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You can get a burger or pizza or even fancy sushi delivered to your door through almost any delivery service these days, but one company is standing above the pack when it comes to delivering

Lately, we’ve been ordering our food through DoorDash, the super fast and reliable service that delivers everything from food to drinks to desserts straight to your door. The company works directly with restaurants to cut out the middleman on your food orders, ensuring fair prices and fresh choices in 4000 towns and cities across the country. DoorDash currently delivers from more than 30,000 restaurants, not to mention bars, convenience stores and catering companies (say, for that office event or dinner party once we can all safely gather again).

DoorDash

With strict Covid precautions in place, DoorDash now offers contactless delivery, and all takeout bags will be sealed with stickers and tamper-proof packaging for enhanced safety and peace of mind. All “Dashers,” merchants and customers will also be required to wear face coverings when handling food or deliveries.

But the DoorDash difference lies in how the company is not only responding to the pandemic, but how it’s supporting local restaurants, communities, and their team of employees year-round, pandemic or not. Any company can deliver food; DoorDash is also helping to deliver hope and change during a year in which those things seemed more out of reach than ever before.

In June, company CEO Tony Xu announced a series of actions that DoorDash would take as a response to the Black Lives Matters protests across the country. Among the steps taken: DoorDash created a $500,000 fund to assist groups across the country dedicated to youth development, economic empowerment and community organization. DoorDash also launched initiatives like matching loans for Black-owned businesses through a new partnership with Kiva, and offering $0 delivery fees for Black-owned businesses through the end of 2020.

DoorDash

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the restaurant industry, DoorDash has pledged to help restaurants, by opening delivery-only kitchens (I.e. “ghost kitchens”) in select cities, where chefs and owners can prepare food without the overhead costs of running a traditional dining room.

Any DoorDash drivers who were quarantined or diagnosed with Covid-19 are also eligible to receive up to two weeks of financial assistance from the company. Though people need to work, DoorDash is prioritizing the health of its delivery force — and its customers — by incentivizing those with Covid to stay home and recover.

As the company explains, DoorDash creates opportunities by empowering local businesses and in turn, generating new ways for people to earn, work and live. “We started by facilitating door-to-door delivery, but we see this as just the beginning of connecting people with possibility — easier evenings, happier days, bigger savings accounts, wider nets and stronger communities,” the company proudly states on its website.

You have more choice than ever when it comes to ordering food online or through an app. When you use DoorDash, you’re choosing to order from a company that not only provides fresh food options, but also gives back through good deeds and action-oriented partnerships. Find out more about DoorDash and download the handy DoorDash app at DoorDash.com.