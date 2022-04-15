Donavon Frankenreiter Nails Surf-Summer Style With New Sanuk Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking to chill out your summer ? Donavon Frankenreiter has you covered (or your feet covered, rather).

The musician and surfer has partnered with California brand Sanuk for a line of beachy, summer-ready footwear options available to buy online now. “Donavon’s Secret Stache,” as the collection is called, comprises a “sidewalk surfer” shoe, dubbed the Vagabond ST Donavon, and a Fraid Not ST Donavon flip-flop. Shop Donavon’s Secret Stache now at Sanuk.com, where Frankenreiter’s flip-flops are priced at $50, and shoes are $65.

Sanuk

Buy: Donavon’s Secret Stache at $50+

Both pieces showcase a cotton beach blanket material, soft suede footbeds, and hemp linings. The beach blanket material does double duty, lending chill vibes and comfortable breathability — especially without socks. The slip-on shoes also feature collapsible backs, making them easier to slip on and off.

Soft top foam midsoles, meantime, ensure cushy support, while grippy outsoles lend traction (say, while hiking down to a beach). As usual with Sanuk, materials from the foam to the cotton to the leather are responsibly sourced.

Sanuk announced the collaboration with Frankenreiter on Instagram, posting a video of the California musician pulling the new pieces out of his coat. “​​I love you @sanuk,” commented Frankenreiter, a longtime fan of the brand’s relaxed footwear.

No stranger to celebrity collabs, Sanuk has previously released collections with the likes of the Grateful Dead and producer Rick Ruben. The Grateful Dead have released multiple capsules with Sanuk — the latest of which can still be shopped here.

To pick up Frankenreiter surfer-inspired shoes or flip-flops, head to Sanuk.com now. Your summer wardrobe will thank you.