DJ Khaled Adds ‘Another One’ to His Portfolio With Launch of New CBD Company

DJ Khaled is no stranger to collaborations, but his latest project is taking him out of the music sphere and into the wellness space, with the launch of a new CBD company.

The music mogul and entrepreneur is teaming up with CBD manufacturer Endexx Corporation on a series of lifestyle and wellness products made from hemp-derived CBD. The as-yet-unnamed brand is expected to launch in early 2021.

Khaled says his interest in the CBD space stemmed from his self-proclaimed “personal wellness journey.” The 45-year-old father of two has long preached about balance and self-care, and he says spending time with his sons this year inspired him to start instilling the importance of health and wellness into everyday life.

“As a father, an entrepreneur, a music exec and visionary I am blessed with daily inspiration, a drive to work hard and a passion for success,” he tells Rolling Stone. “CBD has become a part of my daily routine and allows me to focus myself and my energies, while striving to better myself every day.”

No other details have been released about Khaled’s partnership with Endexx, though the company is known for their product range of CBD oils, capsules, and topicals (think soothing balms and lotions). Endexx also manufactures the popular “Phyto-Bytes” CBD chews for dogs.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with DJ Khaled,” says Endexx Corporation CEO Todd Davis. “Khaled’s knowledge and passion for CBD is bountiful and we realized we are aligned in our approach towards product quality and business acumen. We understand and share the values that a brand goes beyond physical products; it needs to help people feel good about themselves and be part of a day-to-day lifestyle.”

The new CBD line is the latest in a number of projects Khaled has been developing this year. The artist and producer dropped two tracks with Drake over the summer — “GREECE” and “POPSTAR” — and he launched his Amazon Music podcast, “The First One,” back in October. As for the CBD launch: Look for the hemp-derived, cannabidiol-rich collection to drop online in the coming months.