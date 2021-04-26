Looking for Exclusive Marvel Merch Online? shopDisney Has Our Top Picks

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you’re a hardcore fan following all the latest theories online about the MCU, or you just have a favorite Avenger you think looks cool, there’s Marvel merch out there for everyone.

But with a comic book history that spans decades, it’s hard not to be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of Marvel collectibles, gear, toys, and more available online, let alone find out when exclusive merch is about to drop.

ShopDisney is your ultimate destination for Marvel merchandise, with limited-edition releases and all officially-licensed designs, so you know you’re getting something created with Marvel fans in mind. No more checking multiple sites to see if there’s any new items based on the latest MCU show streaming on Disney+, like WandaVision or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, only to find knock-offs or one or two offerings.

Need to deck yourself out like Spiderman, but still want to go out to the grocery store? There are hoodies, pullovers, and other loungewear for adults. Into action and other high-quality figures? ShopDisney has you covered. Want exclusive items like limited-edition pins and collectibles? This Marvel shop assembles the mightiest merch in the Multiverse.

You can check new drops and look at previous collections on the site here, but if you don’t know where to start, here’s some of the best Marvel merch available on shopDisney right now.

1. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Loungefly Wallet

shopDisney

Inspired by the latest edition to the MCU, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, this compact wallet will make anyone feel like a hero with its heroic Falcon-inspired design and the perfect amount of storage space. The zip around wallet by Loungefly is outfitted with a metal Marvel logo plate. The iconic red, silver and black faux leather, is also as sleek as a supersuit. With eight card slots, an ID window and a zip pocket inside, you’ll feel prepared to spring into action with this wallet in tow.

Buy: Falcon and the Winter Soldier Wallet at $40

2. Black Widow Limited-Edition Pin Set

shopDisney

This limited-edition enamel pin set features sharp designs of characters from the upcoming Marvel Studios film Black Widow. Although the film kicks off “Phase Four” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow takes place after Captain America: Civil War, as well as the events of Avengers: End Game, and will premiere on Disney+ July 9th. The set of four pins include Black Widow, Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, and Taskmaster, all in a goldtone finish. The presentation box also makes for a great way to display your collectibles, but they do come with pinbacks if you want to wear the Black Widow clan. Limited to 2,300, consider these collectibles before they disappear into the shadows forever.

Buy: Black Widow Pin Set at $59.99

3. WandaVision Scarlet Witch Special Edition Doll

shopDisney

The powerful telepath comes to life with this Marvel special edition action doll of Scarlet Witch, also known as Wanda Maximoff, with a detailed outfit inspired by her fight with Agatha Harkness in the finale of WandaVision. With an incredibly accurate costume (including a molded crown and crimson cloak), this doll features 22 points of articulation, so you can pose her on display in as many ways as you can imagine. We love the attention to fine details here, from the rooted hair, to the woven pants, so you’ll always carry a piece of Westview with you in this realistic figurine.

Buy: WandaVision Scarlet Witch Doll at $44.99

4. Marvel Adult Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack

shopDisney

You can be one of Earth’s mightiest heroes too by staying safe and protected with a reusable cloth face mask featuring Marvel-inspired designs. As with most of our favorite face masks, they’re made for comfort, with elasticized ear loops for greater stretch, and a lightweight fabric making them super breathable. But that doesn’t mean they won’t have a secure fit—the four face coverings feature an improved mask style (note: they’re not for surgical use), as well as designs including Cap’s shield and Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy.

Disney also recently met their goal of raising $1 million in profits from the sales these masks, which will be donated to MedShare to provide cloth face masks for children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S.

Buy: Marvel Face Masks 4-Pack at $19.99

5. WandaVision S.W.O.R.D Pullover Top

shopDisney

Anyone can become a S.W.O.R.D agent with this pieced construction pullover. The grey and black top is a great choice if you want to wear something that gives a subtle nod to WandaVision on Disney+, with an embroidered S.W.O.R.D. logo patch on chest (Sentient Weapon Observation Response Department). Made of a soft poly/cotton blend and roomy raglan sleeves, you’ll be comfortable enough for any mission thrown your way.

Buy: WandaVision S.W.O.R.D Pullover Top at $44.99

6. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Captain America Shield Collectible

ShopDisney

Inimitable, and original, the Captain America shield is modeled after the First Avenger’s trademark symbol, most recently seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Choose whether to take up the mantle with this highly-detailed, 1:1 full scale collectible, which features adjustable straps that would fit in with any Marvel cosplay. Measuring 24″ in diameter, the stars and stripes will look just as iconic on display in any fan’s home.

Buy: Falcon and the Winter Soldier Captain… at $114.99

7. Captain America Collector’s Edition Action Figure

shopDisney

Speaking of Captain America—The Special Collector’s Edition Action Figure of Sam Wilson showcases his look from the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fully suited up in the red, whites, and blues of the Captain America uniform. Digitally sculpted, the highly-detailed figure also has 16 points of articulation and interchangeable hands for endless posing and display possibilities. Removable wings, drone accessories, and the shield complete the transformation into the next Captain America.

Buy: Captain America Collector Edition… at $29.99

8. LEGO Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings Set

shopDisney

Just in time for the upcoming MCU feature release, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings the makers of LEGO have put together an action-packed set detailed a scene from the film. The “Escape from The Ten Rings” is filled with the new characters, including Shang-Chi, Wenwu, Katy, and Razor Fist minifigures, plus Morris. Detailed vehicles, like an SUV and motorcycles give us a taste of what’s to come. Collectors and children at heart will have fun with all the accessories, from the rings, crossbow, two daggers, to a sword and spear.

Buy: LEGO Shang-Chi Set at $29.99

9. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Captain America T-Shirt

shopDisney

Take on the legacy of Captain America wherever you go with this heavyweight dark T-shirt inspired by the star-spangled insignia from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Unlike the Vibrianium-made shield, this shirt is made from soft, comfortable 100% cotton, with a stitched bottom and sleeve hems for extra durability. Available in unisex sizing, the silver-toned print of Cap’s uniform will wear well on anyone.

Buy: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier… at $24.95

10. WandaVision Vision Cosbaby Bobble-Head

shopDisney

The Vision bobble-head figure turns the android superhero into a stylish collectible, with metallic paint accents and details from his WandaVision appearance, like the mind stone on the forehead, cape, and translucent legs. While the figure is non-articulated, his dynamic mid-flight pose will display well with the included stand and base, looking like he’s taking off to help (or potentially stop?) the Scarlet Witch.

Buy: WandaVision Vision Cosbaby Bobble-Head at $19.99