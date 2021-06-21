RS Recommends: How to Get Disney+ for Free

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Choosing what to watch — and where to stream it — has never been tougher than in 2021. Along with HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix, Disney+ has become another major streaming service with a slew of exclusive new releases to stream, from Cruella, starring Emma Stone to Marvel Studios’ critically-acclaimed The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, to the Oscar-nominated Onward and the Pixar film Soul.

But if you’re trying to choose a new plan, keeping tabs on your options and whether they come with free trials is no simple feat, Disney+ included.

While it normally starts at just under $8 for a subscription plan, we found a new promotion that can get you Disney+ for free. From bundle deals to what you can stream on the service, here’s everything you need to know about watching Disney+ for free.

Does Disney+ Have a Free Trial?

Disney+ offered a free trial for new subscribers when it first launched. However, unlike Hulu and Amazon Prime, which still offer 30-day free trials, Disney+ does not currently have a free trial promotion.

But there is some good news: if you are a Verizon customer, you can get a free subscription to Disney+ as part of their “Disney+ on Us” deal. Verizon will throw in a six-month subscription to Disney+ with certain Verizon plans, including Start Unlimited, Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited and Do More Unlimited plans.

Verizon customers who have the Get More Unlimited or Play More Unlimited plans can also get the Disney Bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu, and you should be able to update and change your Verizon plan at any time online.

How to Get Disney+ for Free

Another way to get a free trial to Disney+: Now through the end of Prime Day (June 22) Amazon Prime Members can get three months of the Disney streaming bundle for free, with the purchase of a Fire TV Stick here.

The Disney bundle includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, you can get the deal with purchase of a Fire TV Stick (3rd gen), Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, or qualifying Fire Tablet (Fire 7, Fire HD 8, all-new Fire HD 10). See all the Fire TV devices here.

For everyone else looking for a Disney+ free trial, you’ll either have to wait to see if the streaming service offers a free promo again, or sign up with one of these cost-saving hacks below.

How Much Does Disney+ Cost?

You can choose between two standard subscription plans with Disney+. If you only want Disney+ and Disney+ alone, you can subscribe for just $7.99 a month — about the same cost as buying a sandwich once a month or two coffees.

If you want to keep the service for more than a month, though, we recommend going with an annual Disney+ subscription for $79.99 (as going month-to-month will cost you more in the long run — around $95.88).

But if you want access to even more of the best new movies and shows, along with live sports, your best option is the Disney Bundle for $13.99 a month. The Disney Bundle has always offered access to the streaming services you know and love plus all your favorite content from Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Now, the experience of accessing tons of shows and movies from Hulu at your fingertips can be even more convenient without ads.

With the ad-free Hulu plan, your streaming won’t be interrupted. You can binge episodes back-to-back, so the fun (and the TV) never stops. Get the Disney Bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu (no ads) for $19.99 a month.

How Many People Can Watch Disney+ at Once?

A Disney+ subscription is one of the best streaming options for families or for sharing with multiple users in different locations. With the plan, four people in your household can watch Disney+ at once, so you can stream The Simpsons on your living room TV while your kids watch Toy Story 4 on other screens throughout the house.

To compare, if you already have Netflix, its Basic plan lets you watch shows on one device and costs $8.99 each month. The service’s Premium package, $17.99, meanwhile, gives you the option to watch Netflix on up to four screens at the same time.

With Hulu’s $5.99 starting subscription, you can watch shows on two devices at once.

What Can You Watch on Disney+?

Similar to Hulu and Netflix, Disney+ is a streamable treasure chest, filled with family-friendly gems and critically-acclaimed miniseries alike to watch, no matter which of its plans or bundle deals you choose.

With any Disney+ subscription, you can watch Disney+ Originals like The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, series like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and National Geographic’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum, along with movies like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Raya and the Last Dragon, Mulan, Frozen 2 and more. When you pay for Premier Access through Disney+, you can stream Cruella now on the streaming platform as well.

