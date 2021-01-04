Discovery+ Review: Here’s What to Know About Discovery’s New Streaming Service

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Discovery has jumped into the video streaming service game with Discovery+, a new way to watch all of its content on demand. The service launched in the United States on January 4, and we’ve broken down everything you need to know about it below.

You Can Watch Shows From Several Major Cable Channels

Discovery+ includes content from every media property under the Discovery umbrella, which includes: HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, OWN, Discovery, Discovery+ Originals, Investigation Discovery, Magnolia Network, A&E, Lifetime, History, Trvl, DIY Network, Science Channel, and The Dodo.

This means you can stream past seasons of a wide variety of shows, including: Iron Chef, Ghost Adventures, Food Star: Kids, Worst Cooks In America, House Hunters, Chopped Challenge: At Home, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, 90 Day Journey, Martha Knows Best, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Dr. Pimple Popper, Restored By The Fords, Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives, Deadliest Catch, Love It Or List It, Buddy Vs. Duff, Celebrity IOU, Beat Bobby Flay, On The Case With Paula Zahn, Planet Earth II, Say Yes To The Dress: In Sickness And In Health, Expedition Unknown, Diesel Brothers, Supermarket Stakeout, and Dirty Jobs.

You’ll also be able to watch new episodes of these shows shortly after they air. Discovery says there are currently over 55,000 episodes of TV available on the service right now. By the end of January Discovery+ will launch a feature that lets you stream a 24/7 video feed of any channel.

Discovery will also be rolling out shows that are exclusive to Discovery+, including 90 Day Fiance Universe, Six Degrees With Mike Rowe, Home Town: Ben’s Workshop, Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Uncensored, and Bobby and Giada in Italy.

It’s Cheaper Than A Lot Of Other Streaming Services

There are two pricing tiers to Discovery+: The ad-supported version costs $4.99 per month, and the ad-free version is only $6.99. This is a relative bargain compared to its main competitors.

Netflix starts at $8.99, but you have to pay $13.99 if you want to stream videos in HD. HBO Max costs $14.99 per month (, and NBC’s Peacock is $4.99 with ads or $9.99 if you want to go ad-free. You can get Hulu for $5.99 per month, but the ad-free version jumps to $11.99. In that case we recommend the Disney+, Hulu (Ad version), ESPN+ bundle, which costs just $13.99 per month.

Each streaming service has its pros and cons — we’ve compared many of them head-to-hear — but Discovery+ is still a good value overall, especially the ad-free version.

It’s Available On Most Smartphones ,Tablets, And Media Streamers

Discovery+ is available as an app on the following devices: smartphones and tablets running iOS or Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku media streamers, Samsung smart TVs, and Xbox One or Series S/X game consoles. You can download the app onto as many gadgets as you like, and have access to Discovery+’s full library across all of them.

This is a pleasant surprise because many video subscription services are only available on a couple of platforms at launch. Discovery says Discovery+ will be available on even more devices in the future.

Verizon Customers Can Get One Year Of Discovery+ For Free

Verizon is offering a free, one year subscription to Discovery+ to customers who use its services. Verizon Wireless Unlimited subscribers can take advantage of this promotion right now. You’re also eligible for the deal if you upgrade your current phone plan to Verizon Unlimited, switch to Verizon Unlimited from a different carrier, or switch to Verizon Fios home internet.

You can find more details about how to take advantage of this offer on Verizon’s website.

The Bottom Line

Discovery+ launches into a crowded field, but does a lot to differentiate itself from the rest of the pack. It has an attractive price, and a very deep catalogue of content. You can stream some of the most popular shows on television at home or on the go. Verizon Unlimited subscribers have no excuses, but we recommend everyone give Discovery+’s week-long free trial a chance to see if it’s right for you.