Demi Lovato Launches Sex Toy Collaboration: “We Are All Deserving of Orgasms”

Demi Lovato wants fans to have more orgasms — and the singer is giving people an easy way to (hopefully) achieve them.

With the help of sex toy brand Bellesa, Lovato has released their own vibrator, the “Demi Wand.” Discreetly-sized and approachable for sex toy beginners, the compact 5.5-inch device brings quiet, “orgasm-inducing vibrations” in eight speeds, ranging from mellow to intense. The wand is made of smooth silicone that’s non-porous, body-safe and water-resistant for shower use and easy cleaning.

Perhaps its best feature, though, is a discreet clamshell case that not only charges the wand, but fits in a purse and keeps the device under wraps (literally and figuratively) when not in use. The Demi Wand is available exclusively through the Bellesa Boutique website and retails for $79.

For Lovato, this foray into sexual wellness represents the 29-year-old’s larger goal of normalizing sexual needs: “There is nothing more empowering than taking your pleasure into your own hands,” they say, in a press release. “We have spent far too long pretending we are not sexual beings – it’s time for us to put this stigma to rest. We are all deserving of pleasure. We are all deserving of orgasms.”

The singer posted about the Demi Wand on Instagram as well, writing in the caption that they “wanted to create my own sex toy to take the stigma away from pleasure, and to take your sexual relationship to the next level.”

Lovato’s passion for dissolving the taboo around masturbation — and their willingness to promote a sex toy — aligns with Bellesa’s ethos. “I’m so proud and so excited to be doing this alongside the innovators at Bellesa, a company that continues to disrupt the adult entertainment and the sex tech industry, and values sexual empowerment and self-love as deeply as I do.”

Founded in 2017, Bellesa produces by-women, for-women pornography and launched its first sex toy in 2020. The brand’s sex toy catalog has quickly grown to more than 15 devices, including cock rings, dildos and vibrators.

“We set out to design a product that is empowering, inclusive and approachable, in the way that Demi is,” says Bellesa CEO, Michelle Shnaidman, in a press release. “We achieved that, together, with The Demi Wand. It is a truly brilliant pleasure product that we are proud to introduce.”

“Demi is someone who is fiercely and unapologetically themself. This is the embodiment of the Bellesa brand,” Shnaidman adds, calling the singer “the most influential person to publicly endorse a sexual wellness product to date.”

Although Lovato’s public endorsement of a sexual wellness product is certainly progressive, the past couple of years have seen several celebrities backing sex toys and sexual wellness brands, including Lily Allen, who launched her “Liberty” vibrator on Womanizer.com last fall.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop, meantime, released its first vibrator on Valentine’s Day. Around the same time, rapper Cardi B featured Vush’s “Majesty 2” vibrator in the video for her single “Up.” And in November of last year, both Cara Delevingne and Dakota Johnson took on executive roles at sexual wellness companies (Lora DiCarlo and Maude, respectively).

Pick up the Demi Wand now through the Bellesa Boutique website for $79.