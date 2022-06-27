Pour Some Shadow on Me: Def Leppard Unveil Rockstar-Worthy Makeup Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Def Leppard’s look is almost as iconic as their music. Now, the band is giving fans some tools to nail that rockstar style in the form of a makeup line in collaboration with Rock and Roll Beauty.

Delivering 19 pieces, the limited-edition Def Leppard x Rock and Roll Beauty collection includes a full range of beauty products — all boasting logos and design work inspired by the legendary metal band. Standout products include a triangle-shaped artistry palette with 14 bold, tour-worthy colors, eye shadow and eyeliner sticks for a glam metal-inspired eye, and a Union Jack-debossed blush/highlighter kit.

Together, the pieces are a great way to channel your inner rockstar — and they make excellent gifts for any Def Leppard fans. As a partnership with Epic Rights, the Def Leppard x Rock and Roll Beauty collection is also officially-licensed. And while the British rockers haven’t sported any eyeliner since their glam rock days, the band happiily lent their image and name to the new collection.

All pieces from the Def Leppard x Rock and Roll Beauty collection are available now online at Ulta.com, priced between $9 and $24. Be sure to grab them soon, though, as the collection is a limited release.

Rock and Roll Beauty’s new collection with Def Leppard comes on the heels of another collaborative release — the Jimi Hendrix Beauty Collection — launched in April. That collection brought Hendrix-themed beauty products like the “Foxy Lady” Matte Lip Duo, the Freedom-Peace Self-Adhesive Nail Kit, and the “Purple Haze” Artistry Palette. Though it was also a limited-edition launch, some pieces from the Jimi Hendrix Beauty Collection are still available at Ulta.com.

Def Leppard, meantime, is currently charging through their star-studded Stadium Tour alongside Mötley Crüe, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Poison. The tour, which started on June 19 in Orlando, Florida, is slated to run throughout the U.S. and end in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 9. See the tour’s full list of stops and grab tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

In May, Def Leppard also released Diamond Star Halos — their first studio album since 2015. Def Leppard’s lead vocalist Joe Elliott spoke with Rolling Stone in March about recording the album remotely during Covid lockdown, saying the band will never retire.

Whether you’re heading to a Def Leppard tour show or just looking to channel your inner rockstar for a night out, pick up the band’s new makeup pieces on Ulta.com before they sell out.

