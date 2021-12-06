Death Row Records and Shoe Palace Team Up for Apparel Collection

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

In the midst of its 30th anniversary, all eyez are on Death Row Records: the label has teamed up with Shoe Palace to launch a collection of officially-licensed Death Row apparel.

The new Death Row x Shoe Palace collection brings T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweats, shorts, hats and jackets — all showcasing archival artwork and Death Row logos. Hip-hop fans will immediately recognize some of these graphics, such as Snoop Dogg album art on shorts and tees. The pieces’ laid-back vibe and nineties aesthetic, coupled with high-quality, comfortable materials, makes them great for relaxed weekend outfits (gin and juice optional).

Dropping December 7th, the Death Row x Shoe Palace collaboration can be shopped exclusively at Shoe Palace retail locations and on shoepalace.com. Priced from $29 to $60, be sure to grab these pieces as holiday gifts for any throwback hip-hop fan.

Shoe Palace

“I was practically raised on Death Row music,” says Shoe Palace Vice President John Mersho, in a press release. “Those albums, those songs, they are kind of the soundtrack of my life. I was excited to bring this Death Row apparel collection to life.”

As part of the clothing line’s release, Shoe Palace hosted a platinum plaque ceremony to commemorate Death Row Records’ genre-defining artists. The 30th anniversary Death Row Records plaques, presented to both artists and family members of late Death Row members, can be viewed at Shoe Palace’s Los Angeles Melrose Avenue location throughout December.

Shoe Palace also enlisted Death Row artists Daz & Kurupt (Tha Dogg Pound) and Nate Dogg’s son Nhale as models for the collection’s promotional photos.

Shoe Palace

Now owned by MNRK Music Group, Death Row Records remains a legendary name in hip-hop thanks to formative members including Dr. Dre, Marion “Suge” Knight, Snoop Dogg and 2Pac. Snoop Dogg is currently an Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant with Death Row, but the rapper recently expressed intent to helm the label. In a conversation with the hosts of Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, Snoop said, “I think all of Death Row should be in my hands. I should be running that shit. Just like I’m [in] a position at Def Jam, Death Row means more to me because I helped create that.”

Check out the Death Row x Shoe Palace collection now at shoepalace.com.