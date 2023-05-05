Dead & Company to Livestream Upcoming Cornell Concert — Here’s How to Watch the Show Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Dead are returning to Cornell’s Barton Hall as Dead & Company descend on the Ithaca field house for a special benefit concert on Monday, May 8. Better yet, nugs.net is offering a livestream of the concert to fans at home.

The upcoming performance will be exactly 46 years after the Grateful Dead took the same stage in 1977, when the legendary group put on one of their most iconic shows ever. This time around, proceeds from the Dead & Co. concert will go to the Recording Academy’s MusiCares organization and Cornell’s climate solutions organization, the 2030 Project.

The concert is part of Dead & Company’s final tour, which kicks off on May 6 and culminates with a July 16 performance in San Francisco. Head to Vivid Seats to get tickets to Dead & Company’s “The Final Tour.”

For fans who can't make it to the Barton Hall concert, Dead & Co. will be livestreaming the show on nugs.net. As with all of nugs.net's video offerings, the concert will be streamed in HD video with top-tier sound quality and professional camera work. To watch the Dead & Company Barton Hall concert — whether live or on-demand after the fact — you'll need to purchase the stream on nugs.net here.

The Dead & Co. Barton Hall livestream costs $30 on nugs.net if you’re not a subscriber, but you can save 50% on the concert stream by subscribing to the live music streaming service. Nugs.net offers a regular subscription tier for $12.99 a month (after a seven-day free trial), and and a HiFi subscription tier that costs $24.99 a month.

Besides a 50% discount on the Dead & Co. Barton Hall concert livestream, a subscription to nugs.net gets you access to a massive library of live music. The service regularly hosts high-quality concert livestreams from around the world, and boasts an on-demand library of over 15,000 on-demand concert video recordings. They also have a 250,000+ track library of live music audio, which is available in regular and high-fidelity audio quality.

Read our full review of nugs.net here.

