DC Shoes Drops Black Sabbath Collection to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of ‘Master of Reality’

Black Sabbath fans now have another option, courtesy of DC Shoes. The skate brand’s latest Black Sabbath capsule collection celebrates the 50th anniversary of the release of the British rock band’s 1971 release, Master of Reality (which clocks in at No. 300 on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.)

The DC x Black Sabbath line takes inspiration from the iconic record cover’s font and color — black, gray, and a regal purple — as well as the metal pioneers’ various logos. That includes the winged devil holding a six-pointed star in its hand and the band name forming a cross. The collection features 23 different items including tie-dye tees, black slip-ons, hats, hoodies, and even a long-sleeve collared shirt.

There are products in a variety of sizes, ranging in price from $12 for youth T-shirts, up to $75 for shoes or a coach’s jacket.

Shoes come in eight styles, many of which are based on the brand’s signature models, including Manual skate sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, as well as Graffik, Striker, Villain, Net, and Pure kicks. They come in men’s sizes, but four of those pairs are considered unisex.

To further celebrate the partnership and anniversary, DC produced a limited-edition tribute album, Shadow of Reality, which covers Master Of Reality track for track.

The artist lineup includes Harshmellow featuring special guests J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr., Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament, and Mario Rubalcaba, Surfbort, Lou Barlow (Sebadoh, Folk Implosion), The Spits, King Khan, and The Melvins.

DC also enlisted team riders to contribute to the project. Longtime Sabbath fan and skateboarding legend Danny Way covered “Embryo,” while the band UVWAYS, featuring DC pro skateboarder Evan Smith, took on “Children of the Grave.”

SOR’s art was custom-designed by skate deck artist/muralist/graphic designer BB Bastidas. Only 1,000 copies of the vinyl-only tribute were made and it will not be sold. It will be used for promotional purposes only, so collectors will want to keep their eyes peeled for exclusive giveaways on DC’s website, as well as the social media accounts and websites of the artists and skateboarders involved. And if you don’t own it already, Master of Reality is available on CD and vinyl online.

The collaboration is available for super fans to shop at DCShoes.com and at DC retailers worldwide.