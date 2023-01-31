Under Polaroid: David Bowie Featured in New Special-Edition Instant Film Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking to liven up your instant photos? Check out Polaroid’s latest release: The instant photography giant just released a line of limited-edition film with borders inspired by David Bowie.

The collection delivers ten unique film border styles, each featuring artwork inspired by a different Bowie era. Most frames see the legendary rocker’s name printed in different throwback fonts, while one border showcases his signature lightning bolt graphic. The color film is designed for Polaroid i-Type cameras, compatible with Polaroid Now, Polaroid Now+, Poloroid Lab, OneStep 2, and OneStep+ models.

Shop the new Bowie x Polaroid film packs now at Polaroid.com where prices start at $19.99 for a pack of eight frames. Keep in mind that there are ten unique frame designs in total, so the more packs you buy the better chance you have of getting all ten designs. Just be sure to snap these up quickly, as it is a limited-edition run.

Polaroid

Buy David Bowie Polaroid Film $19.99

If you don’t have a Polaroid camera to make use of the new Bowie film, pick up this retro-styled Polaroid Now I-Type on Amazon. The best-selling instant camera lets you snap photos and get physical prints immediately, making it easier to create memorabilia or artwork on the spot. They’re very easy to use (even for non-photographers) thanks to an autofocus feature. Plus, the I-Type has a double exposure capability for layering photos on top of one another.

Better yet, most of the camera’s color options are currently on sale for just $100 on Amazon — $20 less than retail.

Amazon

Buy Polaroid Now I-Type Instant Camera $99.99

And if you’re looking for more David Bowie merch — whether for yourself or a Bowie fan in your life — check out the artist’s latest box set, Divine Symmetry. It offers a look at the development of Bowie’s 1971 album Hunky Dory, bringing demos, alternate mixes, and live recordings — all wrapped up in a hardcover package.

Buy Divine Symmetry $119.99