Monopoly Daydream: The Popular Board Game Unveils Special David Bowie Edition

Advance to the nearest ‘Space Oddity,’ and collect $200 if you pass Go

David-Bowie-MonopolyDavid-Bowie-Monopoly

The Op

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Ziggy might not have played board games, but now David Bowie fans have their very own edition dedicated to the rock and roll legend himself with Monopoly’s latest release.

The Monopoly: David Bowie board game celebrates the Thin White Duke, just in time for the 50th anniversary of the icon’s classic The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars.

And if you thought choosing your Monopoly tokens was tough before, the Bowie edition takes it to space.

Instead of top hats and dogs, players can choose among six different pieces that all represent a different Bowie era: the space helmet for 1969’s Space Oddity, a necktie for 1993’s Black Tie White Noise, a Diamond Dogs-inspired skull, a star for 2016’s Blackstar, and a Pierrot hat like the one he wore in the “Ashes to Ashes” video.

And, of course, there’s a lightning bolt that’s taken from Bowie’s iconic 1973 album cover for Aladdin Sane.

David-Bowie-Monopoly

The Op

Buy: David Bowie Monopoly at $39.99

The game also includes 16 “Sound” cards, plus another 16 “Vision” cards that players can draw, which are a nod to the song “Sound and Vision” from Bowie’s 1977 album Low.

Instead of buying houses and building new hotels for your real estate empire, Bowie fans playing the board game can instead own arenas and stadiums. The board itself serves as a collage of all the different album covers in Bowie’s catalog, and even iconic images taken from his live performances throughout the years. The Monopoly: David Bowie Edition is available to buy online for just under $40 right now through the Monopoly website.

The-Rise-and-Fall-of-Ziggy-Stardust-and-the-Spiders-from-Mars-2012-50th-Anniversary-Half-Speed-Master

Amazon

Buy: 'Ziggy Stardust' 50th Anniversary LP at $21.91

Once you’ve spent all your custom Bowie Monopoly money, there’s still more in store that fans can spend their real cash on this season. In April, Parlophone Records announced it would release anniversary editions of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust for its 50th on June 17 — five decades and a day since the classic’s release in the U.K.

David Bowie Picture Disc LP

Amazon

Buy: 'Ziggy Stardust' Picture Disc LP at $24.98

The album will be released as a half-speed vinyl, along with a vinyl picture disc, and pre-orders are now available online at Amazon.

