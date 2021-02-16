Happy Socks Launches Whimsical David Bowie-Inspired Sock Collaboration

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Accessories brand Happy Socks is paying tribute to Ziggy Stardust with the launch of its latest line of musician-inspired socks. The Happy Socks x Bowie collection features eight pairs of socks that take design cues from David Bowie’s most iconic outfits and memorable characters.

The collection features single socks and limited-edition gift boxes, available in adult and kids sizing. The selection for adults includes six pairs of combed cotton socks (sold individually) as well as a three-pack and six-pack, presented in a collectible box. The kids’ socks come in four different individual designs or can be purchased as a four-pack.

This is an officially-licensed collaboration between Happy Socks and Bowie’s estate. Highlights from the collection include the “Silver Lining” sock, which pays homage to the silver zebra outfit first spotted in Bowie’s 1976 album, Station To Station. The outfit also made a memorable appearance in “Lazarus,” the second music video taken from Bowie’s final album, 2016’s Blackstar. The unisex socks are knit from a matte black cotton with silver foil-style paint as a distinctive detail.

The “Ziggy Special,” meantime, takes inspiration from the Japanese concept of Basara, which is often characterized by bold, eccentric and extravagant garments. It was memorably depicted in Bowie’s outfit collaborations with fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto, which formed the basis for the singer’s “Ziggy Stardust” character. The “Ziggy” sock fittingly features a colorful array of patterns with a touch of sparkle on the heel and toe for extra flair. True to the original, the set comes with one sock, and two ankle bangles.

Happy Socks says all the designs are “colorful celebrations of staying true to your own personal style in outstanding fashion,” adding that “Bowie’s commitment to exploration and experimentation challenged generations to re-think their definitions of musical genre, gender, and artistic expression.”

“When we knew we were doing an homage to Bowie, we knew instantly that it should be a tribute to his unbelievably creative outfits,” says Paula Maso, creative director of Happy Socks. “Bowie was a shape-shifter like no other, and kept on surprising us for decades. It made sense for us to try and translate eight of his most iconic looks into miniature socks.”

The complete David Bowie collaboration is available now on HappySocks.com. This is the latest musical partnership for the sock brand, following successful collaborations with Queen, The Rolling Stones and The Beatles, among others.