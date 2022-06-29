RS Recommends: This David Bowie Barbie Doll Celebrates 50 Years of ‘Hunky Dory’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

“Is there life on Malibuuuuuuuu?” Arriving a little after the 50th anniversary of David Bowie’s 1971 masterpiece Hunky Dory, Bowie fans now have a new Barbie doll collectible to add to their display.

Making its stylish debut today, the new David Bowie doll joins the Barbie Signature Collection, and it’s available to purchase online at sites like Amazon, Target, and Walmart for $50 — though the limited-edition doll has already sold out at some retailers.

The newest doll comes with the full Bowie glam treatment, suited up in an iconic Seventies look that’s modeled after the rock star’s “Life on Mars?” music video wardrobe. The Barbie team paid close attention to the video’s signature details, like Bowie’s light-blue eye shadow, the platforms, to the pinstripe shirt underneath his suit.

The Hunky Dory-era Bowie Barbie is one of a few recent collectibles dedicated to the rock legend over the last couple of years — the toy company previously launched another limited-run Bowie collectible celebrating the Ziggy Stardust era, red boots and all. Though it’s become harder to find since its initial launch about three years ago, the Ziggy Stardust Barbie is available to buy online, including on Amazon at the time of this writing.

Along with the newest Barbie release, this season is proving to be a busy one for fans looking to collect official Bowie merch. This month, the team behind the popular board game Monopoly released its Bowie edition game that features new pieces and a design inspired by the artist’s albums.

In addition to the Barbie release, vinyl collectors can also find a picture disc reissue of the album on Bowie’s website, or pick up Hunky Dory on vinyl on sites like Amazon or eBay. You can read our original Hunky Dory album review here.