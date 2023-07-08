Sensual, Desirable, and Seductive: Date Night Dressing This Summer Just Got Personal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

You only get one chance at a first impression, and the number of dates I’ve had where that impression was soiled by lousy style is immeasurable.

The same should apply to you, too. You’re just as much on the line as the date across the table — this person has no idea you might be at the top of your game, but they can take a glance at your fashion choices to clue them in. Within the first few minutes, your date could have already decided whether or not they want to engage or disengage based on what you’re wearing. The trick with dating is not to dress for your date, however, but to dress for yourself.

It’s true that when you feel sexy, you exude that energy regardless of your appearance. The most significant factor of that confidence comes from your clothes — a great blazer or the perfect pair of shoes can make you feel like the only person in the room, which could be the difference between having to get back into the game or snagging a second date.

Whether going on a first date, or heading out with a long-term partner, think about shopping these critical trends for your next night out. Not only will they make you feel confident, but they will leave you feeling sensual, desirable, and seductive.

What Are the Best Date Night Outfits?

Spring/Summer 2023 was all about confidence. Take Anthony Vaccarello’s collection for Saint Laurent; broad shoulders on blazers, pleated trousers, and matching sets are all identifiers we collectively associate with power dressing. Stella McCartney did the same, but sexualized the idea of the power suit, trading in the button-downs for bare skin and crystal mesh. Or how about Jacquemus, whose collection of slouchy fabrics held by bits of thread let the skin breathe while leaving just enough hidden to be desired?

Crystal Mesh

For wardrobe stylist and fashion editor Lizzy Rosenberg, crystal mesh is the perfect selection for a "barely there fashion moment" and will demand attention on any date. Inspired by items like this Stella McCartney Diamanté Jumpsuit ($2745) from the S/S 23 runway, it's "one of the most dazzling trends of the season."

For a casual first date fit, Rosenberg suggests pairing an OPD Shimmy Tank with a belted pair of oversized denim shorts, like these Nudie Jeans ($125) or Re/Done Distressed Shorts ($174), a lace bralette like the Anine Bing ($90), and cowboy boots. You could get something brand new for the boots, but I recommend something worn in with a little bit of character.

If you’re looking for something more upscale, try this Ami Rhinestone Maxi Dress ($1045), paired with an “overload” of chunky chain metal jewelry as Rosenberg suggests (like that of Justine Clenquet), and add these Lucite Heels from Amina Muaddi ($434).

Show Some Skin

If there’s one thing to take away from the S/S 23 shows, it’s skin, and what’s more appropriate for a date than showing it off? For French label Jacquemus, it presented itself in slouchy layers of fabric held together with bits of cord, like this La Papier Maxi Dress ($920), famously worn by Gigi Hadid for the Fall/Winter 2020 show. It’s become a mainstay product for the brand, which means it will also have longevity in your closet while exposing your body in its sensual glory.

Plunging necklines down the chest of button-downs and blazers also give shape to otherwise oversized silhouettes. Think about eliminating layers and just pairing this Le Raphia Blazer (on sale for $643), with the matching trousers for $443, or strip off the jacket and sport the look with this Jacquemus Polo ($138). For accessories, I recommend a blocky shoe, like these Martine Rose Square Toe Mules ($670), the Eytys Rio Loafers ($258), or Miista Mie Heeled Sandals ($134).

These styles not only mimic Jacquemus’ geometric shapes synonymous with the brand, but they’re a modern take on classic staples everyone should own. You could also pair the looks with a Le Papier Clutch, but I would recommend something a bit more artisanal, like the Ottolinger Baguette ($392). It’s a great conversation starter and balances out the soft approach of everything else.

Banana Cream Tones

Nothing says a hot summer date more than grabbing some ice cream with a partner before a rendezvous back to the bedroom. Think about transferring these creamy colors to your look, specifically this smooth banana tone that flourished in the S/S 23 collections, from Nanushka and Saint Sintra, to Jill Sander and back to Jacquemus.

I love this Won Hundred Eddie Polo ($65) paired with these Nanushka Jun Trousers ($174) and Marine Serre Leather Sandles ($352). The drop shoulder and sleeve length on the polo adds some non-traditional intrigue, while the boxy cut of the torso will add some movement and shift for a hot day date. Or switch out the polo for this Séfr Ripley Shirt ($112) and Dr.Martens Isham Loafers ($135) for some tonal play.

Finally, as recommended by Rosenberg, stack the neck with chains (I suggest selecting pieces from In Gold We Trust). If you want more sensuality with a loose fit that still gives shape, look at the Nanushka Lennie Dress ($609), and pair it with these Manolo Blahnik Sandles ($398) and Jil Sander Giro Bag ($435).

Metallics and Broad Blazers

When the sun goes down, take inspiration from Saint Laurent, and look for a broad-shoulder blazer with an oversized fit. I love the cutout detail on this Feng Chen Wang Blazer ($251), or the pinstripe blazer by Eytys ($337). I recommend ordering a size up for that baggy fit and having the sleeves tailored so the end falls a half-inch above the knuckles.

If you go all black, which is never the wrong decision for date night, make the hero item and accessory coated in a range of metallics. This selection of shoes, like the Margiela Tabi, Paris Texas Mules, or By Far Sandals, adds some pizzazz to your feet, while the Margiela Knit ($175) or Justine Clenquet Kristen ($57) bracelets add a little something to the wrist.

To close out the evening, light a pre-roll with your date, which you’d already stashed in this Edie Parker Burn Bag ($325). It’s the perfect end to a night out on the town.