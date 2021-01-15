With Stay-at-Home Mandates in Place, These Companies Are Helping Couples Do Date Night In

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

February means Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise that your romantic candlelight dinner might have to take place in your kitchen this year: a study by the National Restaurant Association found that 17% of restaurants are permanently closed due to Covid-19, and there are varying restrictions on the ones still open.

But planning a date night at home is easier than you’d think. Even if you haven’t become a master bread-maker or conquered kombucha in the past few months, you can still learn how to make restaurant-quality dishes at home that will impress.

While the CDC says that “the safest way to enjoy and support restaurants and bars is to take out food and eat it at home with people who live with you,” you don’t have to just settle for takeout. As the pandemic forces a number of people to stay indoors for safety, a number of companies have pivoted to products that can be easily ordered and redeemed online. Tools like online cooking classes and meal planning kits can help you create a meal — and a night in — that’ll be truly memorable. These days, you can get favorite books and booze delivered to your door too.

What Are the Best Ways to Cook at Home?

Stumped for how to have the best date night dinner at home? We’ve rounded up 11 ideas here for culinary essentials that will add some spice to your Valentine’s Day — or any day for that matter. Order these items online and get them delivered in time for the weekend, to help you celebrate a romantic occasion, or just to help you pass the time with your partner as we ready ourselves for a few more months at home.

1. Try An Upscale Main Course

What’s more romantic than a lobster dinner? Being confident enough to crack one open yourself with The Chef & The Dish’s Everything Lobster online course. There’s no need for amateur chefs to be intimidated by this premium protein. This course will lead you through a 2-1/2 hour class where you’ll learn all the basics for breaking down a live one, then incorporate it into delectable dishes like Lobster Pie and Lobster Bisque.

Everything Lobster, available at The Chef & The Dish $329

2. Prep a Meal Together

If you want to skip the energy of picking the perfect recipe or grocery shopping, and get straight to the fun part, meal delivery kits come in handy. Hello Fresh has plans that serve two people (great for any couples), and there are even gourmet meal selections like Balsamic Fig Sirloin that you can custom add to your kit for date night options.

HelloFresh Meal Kit for Two $7.49 $5.49 per serving

3. Utilize Time-Saving Kitchen Tools

No recipe needs to take a hundred steps and a sink full of dirty dishes at the end of the night to be good. Sur la Table has online cooking classes, such as their Pressure-Cooker Short Ribs, that make the most out of appliances and pantry staples. Each class is also fully-interactive and includes a prep guide, so you can take any guesswork out of the process.

Online Pressure Cooker Short Ribs, available at Sur la Table $29.00

4. Learn To Cook For Two

If you’ve done mental math trying to modify a recipe for just two people, The Complete Cooking for Two Cookbook makes it look easy. Coming out from America’s Test Kitchen, they’ve scaled down 650 of their most popular recipes, so you can be sure that everything from lasagna to skillet dinners for two comes out perfect.

5. Become A Master Mixologist

Compelled to take your drink-making skills to the next level beyond “Rum and Coke?” Let James Beard honoree Lynnette Marrero and owner of award-winning bar Dandelyan, Ryan Chetiyawardana, teach you the essentials of cocktail making in their MasterClass Mixology course. With four hours of video content, you’ll learn how to create boldly crafted drinks enviable of any night on the town.

Lynnette Marrero & Ryan Chetiyawardana Teach Mixology, Sign Up At MasterClass $15 per month

6. Or Get Wine Delivered Straight To Your Door

Speaking of drinks, what if you just want to pop open a bottle and pour a glass without thinking? Winc is a wine subscription service that can bring high-quality, affordable bubbly straight to your home. You can fill out a preference quiz, or make selections for yourself based on various expert-rated options, and they’ll send you four bottles per month. Can’t get enough of a particular vino? You can reorder your favorite bottles any time.

Winc $13 a bottle

7. Make Your Takeout Favorites

From Thai curries to Japanese noodle dishes, Udemy features a variety of courses that will make you put away your delivery apps and pull out your pots and pans. One of their highest-rated courses lets you tackle the authentic flavors of the Italian Riveria with a full five-course menu from scratch, including dishes like Basil Pesto and Genoese Ravioli.

Italian Riviera Cooking Class, available at Udemy $44.99

8. Build Your Own Charcuterie Plate

Any Instagram-worthy cheese board deserves some good quality cured meats to go along with it. If you want to build one yourself, The Carnivore Club is a subscription box that features 4-6 different small-batch artisanal meats delivered each month. The Classic Box gives you an array of salamis, prosciuttos and more that are perfect for plating, but they do also offer a bouquet of salami sticks if you’re feeling especially romantic.

Carnivore Club Classic Box $39.99

9. Go Plant-Based For a Night

For vegan meals that will satisfy health-conscious chefs and discerning foodies alike, Plant-Based Gourmet: Vegan Cuisine will give you some new ideas to switch up your dinner menu. The colorful guide gives you 150 recipes brimming with creative vegan plays on high-end dishes like roasts, sushis, and even charcuterie.

10. Recreate Fine Dining Recipes at Home

Your date night dinner can be worthy of a five-star meal with the right guidance. In this course the Hell’s Kitchen master chef himself, Gordon Ramsay, will show you that dishes like Crispy Duck and Rack of Lamb are just as accessible to make at home as anything else. Ramsay’s 13 restaurant-style dishes have been adapted with everyday ingredients in mind for home cooks everywhere.

Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home, Sign Up at MasterClass $15 per month

11. Don’t Forget Dessert!

Number one rule of dinner: always save room for dessert. Give your sweet tooth what it’s craving with Goldbelly’s plethora of dessert subscription offerings. Our personal recommendation is the Ice Cream Monthly Subscription, with features all the chocolate-y, gooey, fruity flavors of the finest creameries. They’re also pros about nationwide shipping available, so don’t worry about your pint melting before it gets to your door.

Goldbelly Ice Cream Monthly Subscription $79 per month