RS Recommends: The Greatest Albums of All Time… Now on a Blanket

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking for a unique way to show off your music fandom? We love this new throw blanket from Toronto-based artist Sean Brown, which features some of the most popular albums of all time.

The aptly-named “Greatest Albums Of All Time Throw Blanket” is a woven blanket adorned with printed CD images of iconic albums from Prince, Jay-Z, Daft Punk, Lil’ Kim and others.

SSENSE

Buy: Greatest Albums Of All Time Blanket at $250

The multicolor blanket measures 56 x 60 inches and is made from a cotton/polyester blend with fringe detailing at the ends. While it’ll look right at home draped over your couch or bed, we think this “Greatest Albums” blanket would look great as a display piece hanging on the wall too.

The throw blanket is one of the latest releases from Brown, who’s best-known for his hand-tufted CD rugs that went viral during the pandemic. The Jamaican-Canadian says he grew up being inspired by hip-hop, which eventually led to roles doing creative direction for everyone from Daniel Caesar to Diddy. He soon wanted to find a way to replicate the idea of “sampling” in music, to his home decor line, Curves by Sean Brown. Enter the CD rug.

SSENSE

Buy: Jay-Z 'Life and Times' Rug at $250

The website SSENSE currently has a number of Sean Brown CD rugs available, from artists like Jay-Z, Lil’ Kim and Outkast. The round, handcrafted rug feature an interpretation of each iconic album cover, with a die-cut center and binded edges. Each round measures 35 inches in diameter.

In an interview with the CFDA, Brown says he hopes his work can inspire “beauty” in the world, both in terms of home decor and fostering human connection and understanding. “I’ve had the blessing of seeing some of the most beautiful places and homes in the world and want to really impact people’s quality of life,” he says. “It’s a big deal to me, and I want nothing more than to help people, especially those who look like me.”

Shop more from the Curves by Sean Brown line (which also includes puzzles and bedding) by heading over to SSENSE.com.