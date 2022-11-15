A ‘La Mer’ Miracle: The Pricey Crème de la Mer Moisturizer Is 50% Off for a Limited Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon may be best known for its selection of sale-priced home goods and electronics, but the site is also a great place to score deals on premium beauty brands.

Case in point: the Crème de la Mer moisturizing cream just got a rare discount on Amazon, with the site offering the La Mer moisturizer on sale for more than 50% off.

Regularly $520+, the La Mer Moisturizing Cream is just $254 as of this writing (for comparison, it’s selling for $570 on Sephora.com).

This ultra-rich moisturizer has been a celeb favorite for years, beloved by stars like Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce, to name a few. La Mer’s “secret” ingredient: their so-called “Miracle Broth,” which is derived from sea kelp, citrus extract, natural oils and a mix of vitamins and minerals.

The combination of ingredients creates a super thick and hydrating formula that helps with everything from dry skin to wrinkles. La Mer says its moisturizing cream is also great to help calm skin irritation and redness, and it’s gentle enough even for those with sensitive skin.

We use the La Mer moisturizer daily, and in our honest review, the nourishing formula keeps our skin hydrated all day long. Unlike other face creams, which can be goopy and greasy, La Mer applies evenly and leaves a nice matte finish. From our experience, our skin has felt softer and smoother, while looking firmer and more "lifted."

Keep in mind that the La Mer cream does not include SPF, so if you’ll be in the sun, you’ll want to apply a sunscreen on top of the moisturizer before you head out. It also makes a great night cream.

Regularly $520+, you can find Crème de La Mer on Amazon right now from just $250. This beauty deal is not tied to any specific promotion or sale so we recommend adding the cream to your cart before the offer expires. The La Mer moisturizing cream boast a 5-star rating from 74% of reviewers on Amazon, who attest that this is an authentic La Mer product available to buy online.