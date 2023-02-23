What to Know About the Cosori Air Fryer Recall (and Other Air Fryers to Consider Instead)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Cosori, one of the most popular kitchen appliance brands online, is having two million of their air fryers recalled after reports claimed their units catching fire, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday. The consumer agency stated that the recall was prompted by a faulty wire connection within the machines, which led to over 200 reports of the air fryers overheating, burning, melting, and smoking.

Ten of those reports stated that the overheating caused burns and other “superficial injuries”, and there were two dozen reports of “minor property damage”. In their safety announcement, the CPSC advised consumers to “immediately stop using the recalled [Cosori] air fryers”. Besides the two million units sold in the U.S., 250,000 recalled air fryers were sold in Canada, and another 21,000 were sold in Mexico.

The recalled air fryers were sold at retailers like Target, Amazon, Best Buy, and The Home Depot nationwide from June 2018 through December 2022. They were sold for $70 to $130, and came in a variety of colorways like red, black, gray, white, and blue. Customers with an affected model can get it replaced by registering their air fryer online or by calling 1-888-216-5974, Cosori said in a statement online.

Given this recall, you might be wondering where to find the best Cosori air fryer alternatives if you’re still looking to invest in an air fryer, considering brand’s huge presence in the cooking space online. The good news is we’ve rounded up six alternatives to those air fryer units from top-rated brands like Ninja, Instant, Breville, and more. Cosori air fryer alternatives come in all shapes and sizes, and you don’t have to sacrifice quality to find everything from compact, single-serve fryers to air fryer toaster ovens.

6 Best Cosori Air Fryer Alternatives

1. Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven

We love plenty of Instant’s air fryers, the same brand that gave us the beloved Instant Pot multicookers, but our favorite pick solves one of our biggest pet peeves with air-frying — the smells that stay no matter what you cook. But built-in, replaceable air filters remove odors during cooking to reduce lingering smells.

The Vortex Plus air fryer also has a clear window and internal light so you can easily monitor how crispy your wings are getting or if you need to turn over your brussels sprouts without opening the basket. Even if you’re short on time, with six customizable smart food programs and little to no preheating time up to 400° F, you can get perfectly crispy food fast. The basket has ample cook space for two pounds of chicken or four pounds of fries, and both the basket and tray slide out to be placed in a dishwasher.

2. Ninja Foodi 10-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL Air Fryer

If you’re feeding a big family, then a dual-basket oven should be your first pick. Ninja Foodi’s 2-basket air fryer lets you cook different dishes (like a main and a side) at different temperatures with the touch of a button, so everything you’re making finishes cooking at the same time.

With a total 10 quarts of capacity, we’ve found this extra-large fryer can crisp up six lbs of fries, or two whole six-pound chickens as evenly and quickly as possible with a special “IQ Boost” feature that manages power across each basket. There’s six versatile cooking programs, from air broiling to dehydrating, but you can easily copy settings to both baskets for full meals, or two baskets of the same ingredient. Related

3. GoWISE USA 1700-Watt 5.8-QT Digital Air Fryer

With a 5.8-quart capacity, this air fryer is definitely on the larger size, but what we appreciate more is its unique oval shape, which lets you cook more food in a single layer than a round basket (great for recipes that involve dehydrating).

We like its eight cooking presets that aren’t just cooking methods — fries, pork, chicken, steak, shrimp, cake, fish and pizza — as well as the start and stop button, which allows you to change time and temperature mid-cook cycle, in case you made a mistake. You’ll also get additional stacking racks, which allows you air fry on multiple levels, or cook skewed meats. The shake alarm, which reminds you to shake ingredients at five, 10 and 15 minutes, is another handy feature.

4. Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-Quart Air Fryer

This streamlined Tasti-Crisp air fryer lets you fry up your favorite foods without oil and help reduce added fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing flavor. Even if you’re short on time, this air fryer is a weeknight lifesaver—just set the time, and within minutes your food comes out nice and crispy (the auto-shut off function also prevents things from getting too crispy).

Compact and great for smaller kitchen spaces, Dash says this model is half the weight of a standard air fryer at just seven pounds. The digital interface could not be more simple to use, letting you set time, temperature, and three saved cooking presets.

5. Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro

The Breville Smart Oven Pro is a multipurpose beast that has 13 dedicated presets, and reduces your cook time by 30% compared to traditional full-size convection ovens for faster, crispier and juicier results. A smart algorithm directs six independent quartz heating elements to where power is needed most above and below the food, eliminating cold spots for more precise and even crisping.

One underrated feature is the 2-speed convection fan, which maximizes hot air flow and is an especially useful tool for air frying, dehydration and roasting. It’s incredibly roomy, enough for a 14-pound turkey or for slow cooking with a 5-quart Dutch oven, but you can also stack up to four trays to air fry french fries or dehydrate a range of foods.

6. Ninja Foodi Smart Dual Heat Air Fry Oven

The Ninja Foodi Smart Dual Heat Air Fry Oven is a meal-making machine in a compact package, taking up nearly half the space in your kitchen compared to other models (when folded up for storage).

Speaking of other models: because of its flat surface area, the Foodi Digital Oven claims to have a 45% larger usable cooking space vs. Cuisinart’s TOA-65 pan. You can fit up to six chicken breasts, cook a two-lb roast, or air fry up to 4 lbs of ingredients, and its larger capacity work great for family meals like sheet pan dinners you would normally cook in an oven. Though it does need to preheat, it’s a super fast 60 seconds, and you can air fry, roast, crisp, griddle, broil, bake, dehydrate and more in as little as 20 minutes.

