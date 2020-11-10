Your Favorite Winter Boot Might Just Be a Converse Sneaker

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re looking to keep your feet warm and dry this fall without sacrificing the comfort or style of sneakers, you’re in luck. Converse has just released a new line of weatherproof shoes and boots, designed to tackle the winter weather with finesse.

The new releases are all based on the iconic Chuck Taylor All Star silhouette, with a high-top fit, streamlined upper, and chunky sole. The sporty sneaker is reimagined with weather-ready details, like water-repellant material, insulated interior lining, and a traction-enhanced sole. Distinctive details like a diamond pattern outsole and the Chuck Taylor ankle patch remain, as does that unmistakable, confident, Converse style.

Here are two styles to try this season, that elevate the classic Converse sneaker into a versatile, go-anywhere, ready-for-anything shoe.

1. Utility All Terrain Chuck Taylor All Star

Converse

We like the classic look and feel of these Chuck Taylor high tops this winter. A hybrid between a sneaker and pair of boots, the shoe features a warm interior lining for insulation, a waterproof leather upper, and a grippy outsole for improved traction. The D-ring lacing system keeps the shoes tight and secure, and laces themselves are actually designed to wick away moisture, to keep your feet dry.

This pair is available in three colors, including a jet black style, though we’re partial to the fall colorway on this “amber sepia” pair above.

2. Winter GORE-TEX Chuck Taylor All Star

Converse

Brave the elements with this outdoor-ready pair of Chuck Taylor kicks. The shoe is as durable as it is versatile, pairing as easily with jeans as it does with sweatpants or slacks. The simple sneaker silhouette belies a host of upgrades, including a super cozy polar fleece lining, an OrthoLite insole for comfort, and a gusseted tongue for extra protection from the elements. What we like: the hiking boot-inspired eyelets and laces, the hiker-inspired tread and the rugged styling. It takes a street-style sneaker to the trails with ease.

See more of our favorite fall and winter options for men and women at Converse.com.