The Most Practical (and Stylish) Gift to Give This Season: These Converse GORE-TEX Boots

Nothing makes us feel better than having warm, cozy feet, especially in the dead of winter, and this season, we’re keeping our feet dry thanks to Converse’s range of stylish, GORE-TEX boots. The high-tech collection takes cues from Converse’s popular sneakers, merging street-ready silhouettes with seriously-tough protection from the elements.

These sneaker-boot hybrids are a great option for people who live in cold or wet climates but don’t like the bulkiness of winter . They deliver much of the same weatherproofing, without the clunky or heavy-duty feel of boots. Shopping for the holidays? These shoes also make easy, appreciate gifts for everyone, from fashion fans to sneakerheads to outdoorsmen (and women) too.

Step up your gifting game — and your style game — this season with Converse GORE-TEX boots. Here are four styles we like.

1. Chuck 70 Bosey GORE-TEX

These colorblock Bosey “boots” are made with a water-resistant coated canvas that retains the look of a classic pair of Chucks, but with rain-blocking technology. Inside, a waterproof GORE-TEX liner helps to keep you dry, even while on the move.

The “split-panel,” two-tone design is a nice update from basic white or black, and we like the pop of neon on the D-ring eyelet — an aesthetic but practical feature too inspired by the hardware found on hiking boots. These boots could actually do well on the hiking trails, though they’re made for city living, taking you from office to appointment to date with ease.

Note: Reviewers say these run a half-size large, so size down if you want a snug fit.

Converse

2. Bosey MC GORE-TEX

A chunkier take on the shoe above, the Bosey MC GTX waterproof boot lets you stomp around in the snow and rain without worry. The canvas upper features a water-repellent finish, while the GORE-TEX material is fully waterproof. A thermal fleece lining keeps your feet warm inside.

The rugged look of this shoe is inspired by work boots, and with a grippy sole and tread, these kicks can really take a beating. This isn’t a steel-toe boot, so we don’t recommend it for actual construction sites, but the textured toe bumper plows through snow with ease.

The Bosey MC silhouette is an online exclusive, so you’ll only find it on Converse.com — not in stores or anywhere else.

Converse

3. Winter GORE-TEX Lugged Chuck Taylor All Star Boot

A great women’s option, this silhouette turns the iconic Chuck Taylor All Star into a winter-ready sneaker-boot hybrid. It features a raised, lugged outsole for height and traction, with hiker-inspired laces and hardware.

The waterproof GORE-TEX material helps to keep you dry, with a cozy fleece lining for warmth and Ortholite insole for comfort. This is a genuine leather boot, made with waterproof leather.

Converse

4. GORE-TEX Utility Chuck

If you just want to rock that classic Converse high-top look but make it weather-appropriate, pick up this pair of Chuck 70 sneakers, finished with waterproof GORE-TEX to help keep you warm and dry. As the name suggests, this one boasts the famous Seventies-inspired styling, only updated with a waterproof canvas and enhanced more cushioning for all-day comfort and support.

The tonal, black-on-black design makes this pair of sneakers super easy to wear, and it’s an easy gift to give too. A bonus: regularly $110+, these Chucks are on sale right now for just $76 on Converse.com.