Converse Revives Spirit of the Seventies With New Chucks

Converse reimagines one of its most iconic silhouettes this season with three updated takes on its classic Chuck 70 sneaker.

First released as a basketball shoe in the Seventies, the Chuck 70 has quickly become an off-court staple as well, as the shoe of choice for everyone from musicians to designers to entrepreneurs. Available in low-top and high-top fits, the unisex sneaker is known for its canvas construction, contrast-color white rubber sole and winged tongue stitching. The Converse logo on the heel is a nod to the original Seventies sneaker.

The Chuck 70 is one of the most versatile pairs of shoes in the market, beloved by punk rockers and prepsters alike and remixed by everyone from Comme des Garçons to Tyler, the Creator. Like a good leather jacket or bag, the Chuck 70 looks better with age too, giving you that lived-in look that we’ve all come to know and love.

This season, Converse has three new ways to get into a new pair of Chucks.

Converse

The core Chuck 70 offers an elevated take on the classic Chuck Taylor All Star with a clean and streamlined silhouette crafted in premium canvas. The same exposed eyelets and taller rubber sidewall keeps things familiar, but Converse has swapped in an OrthoLite insole — which makes an already comfortable pair of kicks even more comfortable for all-day wear. This pair will take you from errands to date night; it’s great to toss in your suitcase for traveling too.

Converse

The Chuck 70 Seasonal introduces a host of new colors for fall. We like the Vintage Canvas look, which Converse says is inspired by “the balance between the physical and digital worlds.” What that means: the familiar Chuck 70 sneaker updated with a mix of vivid, saturated brights (with names like “Cactus Flower” and “Lemon Venom) and washed out earth tones and neutrals too. These are sneakers designed to be worn out and worn in.

Converse

If you’re living in a colder or wetter part of the country, you’ll want to pick up a pair of the Converse GORE-TEX Utility Chuck 70. These premium sneakers add a waterproof GORE-TEX coating over the canvas material, to help keep you warm and dry. They won’t replace a pair of rainboots, but if you’re out for a walk and accidentally caught in a downpour, they won’t leave your socks totally soggy either.

All three styles are available now on Converse.com with prices starting at $80.