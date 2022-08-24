From the Emmys to ‘Euphoria,’ Colman Domingo Is Ready to Celebrate

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a clear, sunny Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles — with views for miles of the Griffith Observatory and downtown below — and on today’s set location tucked into the Hollywood Hills, Emmy nominee Colman Domingo is preparing to raise a glass.

“I’m going to throw a big ol’ party for about 200 people,” Domingo, who scored his first Emmy Award nod for Outstanding Guest Actor as Ali in Euphoria earlier this summer, tells Rolling Stone, on how he’s commemorating the nomination. “And the vibe for me is ‘Dress to Sweat.’ Because I think most people have Emmy parties and they’re very elevated — and I don’t mind having elevated cocktails, I don’t mind the food — but I want you to feel like you’re at my house.”

As it turns out, the award-winning star is getting a head-start on the celebrations — and showing everyone at home how to do it, too. The actor, who has 15 years of bartending experience under his belt and hosts AMC’s Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s, has teamed up with the awards’ official spirits partner, Ketel One Vodka, for its 74th Emmy Awards Hosting Collection. In other words, all your Emmys watch party needs are covered.

“For me, it’s always great lighting, great music, and you’ve gotta know how to curate the right vibe,” Domingo says about the hosting must-haves of every good party. And, depending on the event, the star says he’ll play everything from Coltrane to Jon Batiste. (“Maybe I’ll even have my friend Jon Batiste over actually playing,” he says. “But there’s got to be something that makes it feel special.”)

With the help of the lifestyle and hosting pros at entertaining brand Social Studies, Domingo curated a host’s checklist for the Ketel One x Emmys Hosting Edit. Fans can find everything from must-have glassware to a bartending kit, which you can shop online starting this week ahead of the Sept. 12 ceremony on NBC and Peacock. The collection also includes sleek pitchers, classic cocktail coups, and even a neon “Cocktails” light that’s fit for any home bar.

Eric Medsker

Including Domingo’s nomination, Euphoria scored a total of 16 nods at this year’s Emmy Awards, including nominations for Outstanding Drama Series, and Zendaya scoring nominations for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her starring role as Rue, Outstanding Music, and as a producer on the series. (You can stream every episode of Euphoria (so far) now on HBO Max.)

Ahead of its highly anticipated second season, HBO released two special episodes during the pandemic, including a now-iconic chapter with Domingo’s character Ali and Zendaya’s Rue having a conversation that’s set mostly in a diner — just one of the series’ many gripping moments that puts you right in the booth with the two stars. “That was my favorite episode to do. I think some of my favorite work, period,” Domingo says, revealing that he rehearsed for over 120 hours before filming the episode.

It turns that fans couldn’t get enough of the show and its characters either. Even before the second season wrapped (and with millions of viewers tuning in each week), Euphoria got picked up for a third season. Though Domingo can’t reveal too much about the details of the upcoming season, he confirmed to Rolling Stone that fans can expect to see his character again when the show returns for season three.

“I think [Euphoria creator Sam Levinson’s] going to take some huge swings [with season three],” Domingo teases. “We had a great conversation about some thoughts for my character. So I know for sure I will be in season three. That’s what I can tell you. Can I tell you what I’m going to be doing? Absolutely not,” the actor says, laughing. “That’s good, huh?”

Frankie Marin

Following the Emmys, Domingo has a packed schedule ahead this fall. After he wrapped “three films in one month,” including Netflix’s Rustin, the musical adaptation of The Color Purple produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg, and the indie film he produced called Sing Sing, he’ll head back to film the Fear the Walking Dead Season Eight, and, of course, the upcoming installment of Euphoria.

“And then we’ll see what’s next man,” Domingo says, with Ketel One-made cocktail dubbed “Breakfast for Dinner” within reach. “I feel like, I’m just always excited for whatever’s around the corner. … Now, I feel like I’m just open. And you know, hopefully, it’s something that’s challenging. It’s something I’ve never done before. I mean, what the hell, maybe I’ll play James Bond.”