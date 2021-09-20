George Strait’s Código 1530 Tequila Teams Up With Lucky Brand for Clothing Capsule

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

American denim label Lucky Brand is tapping Código 1530 — the celebrated tequila brand co-founded by country star George Strait — for a collaborative clothing line. Combining Código’s rich history as a fifth-generation tequila maker and Lucky Brand’s knack for vintage-inspired style, Lucky Brand x Código 1530 delivers casual pieces ideal for fall.

The limited-edition collection includes earth-toned tees, sweaters and trucker hats, all stamped with Código’s logos and imagery, as well a pair of specially-washed jeans inspired by Código’s barrel-aged tequilas. Lucky Brand’s Los Angeles style blends nicely with Código’s Mexican heritage, and the pieces look great with weekend classics like throwback sneakers, denim jackets and chinos.

Offering picks for men and women, the collection is priced between $39.50 and $149. Shop the capsule now at Luckybrand.com while supplies last.

“For Fall 2021 we paired Mexico’s finest tequila with America’s favorite denim brand,” says Lucky, in a press statement.

Código 1530 was initially released back in 2016, but the super-premium spirit’s recipe has been around, secretly, for over a hundred years. After moving to Cabo, American businessman Ron Snyder stumbled across the exclusive tequila (formerly called El Tequila Privado or “the special stuff”). Seeking to make the coveted recipe available to all, Snyder enlisted the help of country singer Strait, former NFL coach Mike Shanahan and retired NHL star Brett Hull as founding investors in Código 1530.

Last year, Rolling Stone spoke with Strait about his involvement in Código. “The other founders and I had been drinking the unnamed juice for a few years before we decided to try and take it to the rest of the world,” recalls the country star. “None of us were trying or had any plans to start a tequila company, but it was just too good not to share.”

For Lucky Brand, the collaboration marks one of its first capsule releases since being acquired by Simon Property Group and apparel licensing firm Authentic Brands Group last year. In a joint venture known as Spac, the two companies purchased Lucky after the denim brand filed for bankruptcy due to Covid-19.