Dreamy In a Bottle: Christina Aguilera Announced As Co-Founder of Lube and Intimacy Products Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Christina Aguilera is tapping into her feminine side and taking charge as the new Co-Founder and Chief Brand Advisor for Playground, a sexual wellness brand offering everyday intimacy products that can be ordered from the comfort and discretion of home.

As part of her new role, Aguilera will work with the Playground team to help de-stigmatize narratives around female sexuality, while working to “champion the brand’s mission to create an open dialogue around sexual wellness.” In other words: while Aguilera had a hit song with “Dirrty,” Playground hopes to make sexual health anything but.

Playground is known for its line of personal lubricants, which are designed for and named after four unique experiences: “Love Sesh,” “After Hours,” “Mini Escape” and “Date Night.” The brand is leading the way in the growing sexual wellness category, with the first and only FDA-approved personal lubricant. Playground is also stepping up its sustainability efforts with every bottle made from 50% PCR (post-consumer recycled plastic) and shipped in 100% recyclable packaging.

For Aguilera, who once proudly released a song about her “Woohoo,” the Playground partnership continues her goal of empowering woman to own their sexuality in a proud and confident way.

“I continue to encourage women to feel empowered while owning every aspect of themselves, and to treat sexual wellness as part of a regular self-care routine,” she says, in a release. “The category has largely been driven by a male-dominated business model, with few products designed from inception for female-specific sexual pleasure and health needs. I’m thrilled to be part of a woman-owned business, and building a brand where women can recognize Playground as a product that is speaking to them with an informed perspective.”

Playground's founders say they hope that an A-list star like Aguilera can help woman see sexual wellness as an essential part of their everyday wellness routine.

“What’s been missing in the overall health and wellness conversation is the role of sexual health. Christina is the perfect voice to champion female sexuality,” says Co-Founder and CEO, Catherine Magee. “She has always proudly embraced her sexuality and has been unafraid to share it with her fans through her music or her own voice. As Playground’s Chief Brand Advisor and Co-Founder, Christina has the platform to empower women to fully prioritize their sexual wellness.”

Aguilera isn’t the first celebrity to move into the sexual wellness space — Lily Allen launched a vibrator line during the pandemic, while Demi Lovato famously released her “Demi Wand” in 2021.

As for Aguilera: her Playground collaboration debuts with a collection of personal lubricants, which start at just $25. Shop online at helloplayground.com.