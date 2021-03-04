Chris Stapleton Teams Up With Buffalo Trace Distillery for Disaster Relief Auction

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chris Stapleton is teaming up with Buffalo Trace Distillery and its popular E. H. Taylor brand to raise money for the ongoing relief efforts in Texas and Kentucky.

Stapleton is auctioning off five autographed bottles of Buffalo Trace’s special “Bottled in Bond Single Barrel” edition, which was released in conjunction with the so-called “Bottled in Bond Day” on March 3. The commemorative edition E. H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel marks the 124th anniversary of Congress passing the Bottled in Bond Act of 1897, which was the first piece of legislation that gave whiskey an indisputable mark of authenticity. (Up until then, people could pass off their spirits as “whiskey” and there was no way to authenticate their claims).

The bottle is named after Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr., who was nicknamed the “Father of the Modern Bourbon Industry” for leading the charge to get the Bottled in Bond Act passed.

Stapleton, who’s been a long-time fan of E. H. Taylor bourbon, says it was a no-brainer to team up with the brand.

“The first glass of E.H. Taylor, Jr. I ever had was in the studio. Vance Powell, engineer of both music and good times, brought a bottle to the session for inspiration. That week we recorded an entire album, and that album was Traveller,” Stapleton reveals, in a press release. “We’ve made it a point to keep a bottle around ever since. So when E.H. Taylor, Jr. approached us to partner up for an exclusive bottling in celebration of Bottled in Bond Day, it seemed like a natural fit since they were already a part of our musical journey.”

The Bottled in Bond Single Barrel release will only be available via auction through Stapleton’s charity, Outlaw State of Kind. Five signed bottles are available for bidding right now on Charitybuzz.com, with all proceeds benefiting disaster relief in Texas (site of the recent winter storms) and Kentucky, where flooding continues to ravage towns along the Kentucky River.

The “Bottled in Bond Day” commemorative edition E. H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel was distilled at Buffalo Trace Distillery and put in the barrel on January 5, 2012. Bottled in early February, this bourbon is nine years old and bottled at 100 proof.

The five autographed bottles will be used to support disaster relief both in Texas and Eastern Kentucky. Buffalo Trace says they will put up more Stapleton-signed bottles later in the year to raise funds for other charitable causes close to the musician’s heart.

See the latest listing price for the signed Chris Stapleton bottle here and head over to MinibarDelivery.com to see the full selection of E.H. Taylor whiskey and bourbon available to be delivered to your door.