Chief Keef Releases Glo Gang x Malbon Golf Collection: ‘I Might Be the Next Tiger Woods’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Chief Keef is hitting the links.

Under his brand Glo Gang, the Chicago rapper has just released a collaborative capsule with Malbon Golf. The collection delivers a huge range of pieces, including a golf bag, puffer vests, and fleece crewnecks — all of which challenge the traditional golf look with streetwear-inspired styles. Fans will also spot nods to Sosa throughout the collection, such as “Glory Boyz” and his Glo Gang sun logo printed throughout.

The Glo Gang x Malbon Golf collection can be shopped now at MalbonGolf.com where prices range from $44 to $400.

Malbon Golf

Keef says he hasn’t actually golfed yet, but his new collection with Malbon gives him the proper gear to get started. “I’ve always wanted to try golf. I might be the next tiger woods; ‘Sosa Woods,’” he tells Rolling Stone. “So I teamed up with a good friend of mine Stephen Malbon for a collection with my brand Glo Gang to make some glorious golf items to practice in.”

Although a golf collection from Keef might seem surprising, a Malbon collaboration makes sense. Described by founders Stephen and Erica Malbon as “a lifestyle brand inspired by the game of golf,” Malbon Golf’s pieces are equal parts streetwear and golf gear. In the past, the brand has collaborated with golf and lifestyle brands alike, creating unique pieces for the golf course, the clubhouse bar, and beyond. Check out Malbon’s other collections here.

Stephen Malbon says the vibe for this new collection with Keef is "everybody's gotta GLO up one day." "Chief Keef is an amazing artist," he tells Rolling Stone. "He is also a very smart businessman and visionary. It was a pleasure working with him and the Glo Gang. I'm a huge fan and it is always a pleasure collaborating with the Gang."

Although he’s been playing “Sosa Woods” with Malbon, Keef is still spending plenty of time on stage and in the studio. Recently, we saw the release of Trippie Redd’s Mansion Musik — the first studio album executive produced by Keef — and a performance by Sosa at this year’s Rolling Loud California.

Head to MalbonGolf.com now to shop Keef’s new golf collection.