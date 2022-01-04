Cher Gets Cozy As Face (and Feet) of New UGG Campaign

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Cher is getting cozy. In a new campaign for UGG, the legendary entertainer and humanitarian rocks fuzzy UGG footwear around the house — complete with quintessentially bold outfits to match.

The singer’s UGG collaboration is part of the footwear brand’s ongoing campaign, “FEEL ___,” in which UGG taps celebrities for their stories of individuality and emotion. Fans get an intimate look at Cher’s home life in the new campaign’s photoshoot and accompanying video, which is photographed by Neil Favila and directed by Michael Barth. The superstar is seen petting her cat, Mala, watching movies and meditating in her Malibu house — all while wearing the iconic fur-lined UGG boots and slippers.

UGG

For Cher, the campaign’s ethos aligns with her own beliefs: “How you ‘Feel’ is the most authentic part of you as a human being,” she says, in a press release. “I chose to be an artist. But the hard part is succeeding and failing in front of the entire world.”

Whether she fails or succeeds, Cher has a straightforward method for dealing with a judgemental public. In the campaign’s video, she says, “I’ve spent a lifetime of people either hating me or loving me; and I mean, you want to be loved, but finally it’s like ‘f-ck it’.”

This tenacity is part of the reason why UGG enlisted Cher for the “FEEL ___” campaign. “Being an icon is about having the freedom and courage to explore your own journey and individuality,” says Lindsey Dicola Dashoff, Senior Director of Brand Communications & Public Relations at UGG. “Cher is globally renowned for the bold and unapologetic way she lives her life, something UGG has always related to.”

Launched in January 2021, the “FEEL ___” campaign has included the likes of author André Leon Talley, supermodel and activist Iman and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. And it comes at a transformative time for UGG. The California brand has seen a resurgence recently as oughts fashion trends return and many of us reach for cozy footwear while working from home.

