See Iggy Pop, The Strokes Surprise Crowd at Celine Fashion Show in LA

Luxury brand Celine took over L.A.’s iconic Wiltern Theater Thursday, for a one-night-only celebration of fashion and music.

Dubbed “Celine at the Wiltern,” the show helped unveil the brand’s winter 2023 collection, with models walking across the famous stage (on which everyone from Prince to Amy Winehouse have performed) in front of celeb guests like Austin Butler, Miles Teller, Courtney Cox, King Princess, the Black Keys, Beck, and Doja Cat, among others.

A brand that has always found roots and inspiration in music, the models strutted down the runway to Jack White’s guitar riff from the White Stripes’ “Hello Operator,” a hard-chugging track from 2000’s De Stijl. Co-produced by Celine creative director Hedi Slimane, the show’s music served as a fitting soundtrack for the Seventies glam and grunge-inspired looks coming down the stage.

The musical influences didn’t stop there: the audience was treated to a surprise concert following the runway show, with performances from Iggy Pop, The Strokes, Interpol, and a DJ set from The Kills.

Iggy set foot on stage first, with the 75-year-old running through a tight set of songs that included “The Passenger” and “Lust for Life” — as members of the audience crowd-surfed — along with the Stooges’ hit “I Wanna Be Your Dog.” The shirtless Pop often ran into the audience as well, strutting down the same runway that the models had walked just minutes earlier.

Pop was followed by a rare appearance from The Strokes, who played for nearly 40 minutes and powered through hits like “Soma” and “Someday,” plus deep cuts like “Automatic Stop,” “New York City Cops,” “Reptilia” and “12:51.”

At one point during The Strokes' set, the crowd rushed the stage during "Hard to Explain," turning the runway into a full-on rager as they danced to the Is This It crowd-pleaser. Julian Casablancas shouted for security to leave the fans alone, gamely encouraging the crowd to embrace the rock and roll theme of the night.

Casablancas, who acknowledged how infrequently he performs these days, says he agreed to play at the Celine event because of Iggy Pop.

“We played a festival years and years ago with our sweet lord, Iggy Pop, and it’s just such an honor to play with him [again],” Casablancas told the crowd, adding that he “wanted to rant” for a bit.

"We played a festival years and years ago with our sweet lord, Iggy Pop, and it's just such an honor to play with him [again]," Casablancas told the crowd, adding that he "wanted to rant" for a bit.

"He's one of the top musicians of all time… which is probably overshadowed a little bit by his insane live performance," the Strokes frontman continued, "He's such a living legend, like David Bowie and Lou Reed." And, Casablancas declared, "he's someone who still does it better than we do."

The Strokes (who head out on tour with the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2023) were followed on stage by Interpol, who played a brief set in front of a pit full of dancing fans, before the fire department shut the event down, just before 1am.

The Celine winter 2023 show was titled “The Age of Indieness” and the looks will be available to purchase online at Celine.com.