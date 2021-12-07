Blackpink and Casetify Launch Accessories Collection They ‘Bet You Wanna’ Have

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Casetify’s latest collaboration features designs inspired by K-pop queens Blackpink, but you’ll have to hurry if you want to scoop up the limited-edition designs before anyone else.

A collection of cases for iPhone and select Samsung devices will launch on December 21 alongside wireless chargers, grip stands, sling bags, accessories for AirPods, Apple Watch, and more. All accessories retail between $25 and $75 on Casetify.com.

Some of the highlights from the collection include the “In Your Area Case,” which allows fans to personalize their own world tour all-access pass-inspired design, as well as the “Photobooth Case,” which fans can customize with their own images. Fans can also represent their favorite members with the Ticket Case, which resembles a concert ticket stub and has either Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, or Lisa’s printed autograph.

“This special collection invites a worldwide audience to get creative and personal with products they hold close to their heart, and we can’t wait to see how customers style their accessories to connect with Blackpink on a whole new level,” says Casetify CEO and co-founder Wes Ng.

The collection will launch online worldwide, with a special immersive pop-up store for Blinks in Hong Kong at Belowground. The pop-up store will feature six different spaces referencing music videos, after-parties, and the Blackpink members. Everyone else will want to sign up for the waitlist to get first dibs on the collection. Previous Casetify collabs, like the recent BTS “Butter” collection, sold out within minutes of launch, so you’ll want to be on the waitlist to snag the products you want want the Casetify x Blackpink Collection goes live December 21. See more on Casetify.com.