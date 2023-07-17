Carlos Alcaraz Scores Wimbledon Title Sporting a Pair of Nikes (Sorry ASICS)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It was a crushing day for Novak Djokovic (and ASICS), but one to celebrate for Carlos Alcaraz, who took home his first Wimbledon title while sporting a pair of NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pros.

It was a match that had tennis lovers on the edge of their seats as Djokovic and Alcaraz went back and forth with ties for the 282-minute match. Djokovic, who holds 24 grand slam titles (the most in history), took the first set at 6 – 1. Alcaraz quickly sprung back, taking the second set at 7 – 6. This rivalry continued until Alcaraz made the final score 6 – 4, securing him the 2023 Wimbledon title.

“I thought I’d have trouble with you on hard courts and on clay, but not on grass,” Djokovic laughed with his opponent after the match. Meanwhile, Alcaraz acknowledged the moment thanking Djokovic and noting how special it was. “It’s a dream come true for me,” he trumpeted, gripping the Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy. “It’s great to win, but even if I’d lost I would be really proud of myself.”

Though an early rain shower saw a few slips and falls from both players, the NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pros ultimately proved to keep Alcaraz quick and agile enough to hold his own against Djokovic.

The tennis shoes, first released in March of 2021, replaced the equally impressive Vapor Xs, however lighter in construction and more supportive. The three-layer design is breathable, offering stability and durability for intensive training and game days. If they’re good enough for Alcaraz to score at Wimbledon, they’re good enough for anyone.

If you missed the game, don’t worry. Rewatch the match with ESPN+, FuboTV, or stream with a 5-day free trial of DirecTV.