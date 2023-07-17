fbpixel
Carlos Alcaraz Scores Wimbledon Title Sporting a Pair of Nikes (Sorry ASICS)

It must have been a punch in the gut for ASICS, worn by Novak Djokovic, as Carlos Alcaraz takes home the Wimbledon trophy in a pair of NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pros tennis shoes
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a backhand in the Men's Single final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 1, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images)
Carlos Alcaraz plays a backhand in the Men's Single final match against Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon 2023. Shi Tang/Getty Images

It was a crushing day for Novak Djokovic (and ASICS), but one to celebrate for Carlos Alcaraz, who took home his first Wimbledon title while sporting a pair of NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pros.

It was a match that had tennis lovers on the edge of their seats as Djokovic and Alcaraz went back and forth with ties for the 282-minute match. Djokovic, who holds 24 grand slam titles (the most in history), took the first set at 6 – 1. Alcaraz quickly sprung back, taking the second set at 7 – 6. This rivalry continued until Alcaraz made the final score 6 – 4, securing him the 2023 Wimbledon title.

Buy NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pros $93

“I thought I’d have trouble with you on hard courts and on clay, but not on grass,” Djokovic laughed with his opponent after the match. Meanwhile, Alcaraz acknowledged the moment thanking Djokovic and noting how special it was. “It’s a dream come true for me,” he trumpeted, gripping the Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy. “It’s great to win, but even if I’d lost I would be really proud of myself.”

Though an early rain shower saw a few slips and falls from both players, the NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pros ultimately proved to keep Alcaraz quick and agile enough to hold his own against Djokovic.

The tennis shoes, first released in March of 2021, replaced the equally impressive Vapor Xs, however lighter in construction and more supportive. The three-layer design is breathable, offering stability and durability for intensive training and game days. If they’re good enough for Alcaraz to score at Wimbledon, they’re good enough for anyone.

If you missed the game, don’t worry. Rewatch the match with ESPN+, FuboTV, or stream with a 5-day free trial of DirecTV.

