RS Recommends: Cariuma Launches New Earth-First Sneaker Collab With Peanuts

Cariuma is known for its comfortable ‘worn-in’ sneakers, all made with sustainable materials. But, the brand is also known for its collaborations, like the Razer x Cariuma sneaker and more recently, the 4ocean limited edition collab for Earth Day. Today, the popular sneaker brand is releasing a new Peanuts x Cariuma collaboration with Snoopy and Woodstock decals adorning the new collection.

The theme of the Peanuts x Cariuma collaboration is aptly titled “Tale Care With Peanuts,” a global initiative promoting three messages, “Take Care of Yourself, Take Care of Each Other, and Take Care of the Earth.”

There are seven shoe styles available (in their popular OCA, OCA High and Salvas) as well as T-shirts all designed to feature either Snoopy surfing or Snoopy and Woodstock enjoying the great outdoors, hanging out by a tree. This particular style is a nod to Cariuma’s reforestation program, where the brand plants two trees for every pair of shoes sold. Prices for the T-shirts start at $45, and prices for the Cariuma sneakers range from $89 to $110.

We particularly like the Off-White Canvas Oca High sneakers, a sneaker that features a 100% rubber slip-resistant sole. The laces are made with recycled plastics too and the design features Snoopy and his friends lounging next to a tree. The words “Take Care Of The Earth” are embroidered on the other side of the shoe in black.

Each piece in this collection packs both style and comfort and we expect these limited edition sneakers to sell out quickly. Grab your sizes right now and celebrate self-care with the new Peanuts x Cariuma collaboration, prices starting at $45+.