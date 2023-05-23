Cardi B Teases New Projects on the Horizon: ‘Fans Can Expect a Lot From Me This Summer’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Cardi B has a busy summer ahead of her, but first, a shot.

The rapper and entrepreneur was in Santa Monica Monday to debut the latest flavor from Whipshots, her vodka-infused whipped cream brand. The new limited-edition lime flavor joins the boozy whipped cream’s existing lineup of vanilla, mocha and caramel Whipshots, which can be enjoyed over cocktails, desserts or on their own.

For Cardi, who recently celebrated selling two million cans of Whipshots since the brand launched in December 2021, Monday night’s party also served as a kickoff to what’s shaping up to be a busy summer ahead.

“You guys can expect a lot from me this summer,” she told Rolling Stone, teasing new music and other projects in the works. “I promise.”

Cardi most recently featured on the remix to Rosalia’s Spanish-language track “Despechá,” and collaborated with the likes of GloRilla and Summer Walker, though all three songs were released in 2022. The rapper says the process of making new music is a lot like her partnership with Whipshots. “It’s like watching a baby grow,” she says. “You’re just watching and experiencing and putting your input into things to make sure it’s something you like.”

What Cardi definitely likes, is creating new flavors for Whipshots, though she adds that she’s just as passionate about growing the actual brand itself. “A lot of people wanted me to do spirits, and I just told them that this is the lane for me,” she explains. “It’s super sexy, it’s super creative, and I actually like the product — I think it’s delicious.”

Cardi says she's looked up to other female celebrities who have launched their own brands, namedropping artists like Rihanna, Beyonce, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian ("Kim's found her niche and it's working perfectly for her," Cardi says).

“I’ve always wanted to try [launching] different businesses, but this has been a brand new experience,” the rapper shares. “Little by little I’m learning too, because this isn’t something that I’ve done before, and I didn’t go to school for it, so it’s like I’m slowly learning how to be an entrepreneur.”

The one lesson she’s learning: how to take feedback from others.

“I’m a Libra, and for some reason, I really feel like Libras like other people’s opinions,” says Cardi, whose birthday is in October. “I always think, ‘I hope other people like me, or what I put out.'”

That's not to say Cardi demands a full ovation: "If there are ten people, I'm not saying all ten have to agree, but at least eight people have got to like it, y'know? I think that's fair."

When it comes to the new Whipshots release, it’s safe to say there was an overwhelming amount of support for Cardi at Monday’s event. The rapper was joined by former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Violet Chachki and Gottmik to shake up some drinks using the new lime-flavored whipped cream. Guests were then treated to “whipped”-up versions of classic cocktails like mojitos, margaritas and spritzes.

“My fans know that I love lemon and lime because I put it on almost all my food, like chicken and seafood,” Cardi says, “but I don’t really like lime or lemon flavor on desserts because sometimes the flavor can be too potent. This, however, was a good mixture,” she declares. “It tastes like Fruity Pebbles.”

Still, Cardi adds, “Don’t get it twisted though, because this sh-t is strong.”