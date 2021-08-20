Cardi B Unveils Latest Clothing and Sneaker Collection With Reebok, Inspired by NYC

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Cardi B is stepping back into the fashion ring with fresh clothing and footwear in collaboration with Reebok. The rapper’s new capsule, “Let Me Be…In My World,” launches August 27th and delivers street-ready sneakers and athleisure-style pieces inspired by the vibe and hustle of Cardi’s hometown of New York City.

With inclusive clothing sizes from 2XS to 4X and sneakers in both kids and women’s sizes, the new capsule will be available for purchase on Reebok’s website.

Buy: Reebok x Cardi B Collection at Reebok

Following the success of the “Summertime Fine Collection,” Cardi’s debut clothing line with Reebok, “Let Me Be…In My World” brings fans more of Cardi’s signature look: dramatic proportions, bold details, and flattering fits for people of all shapes and sizes. Offerings include pink and red tracksuits, leggings and Cardi B Classic Leather sneakers. The latter sees Cardi overhaul Reebok’s iconic trainer with a bulkier silhouette and muted, monochromatic colorways

Reebok notes that Cardi was heavily involved in the process behind “Let Me Be…In My World,” bringing her love for New York City and her one-of-a-kind sense of style to the design room. “I was so happy to see the love for my first Reebok apparel collection so I’m really excited to introduce this one,” says Cardi, in a press release. “This NYC-inspired collection features some of my favorite pieces to wear — from corsets to tracksuits to fly kicks, all inspired by my time and love of New York.”

In addition to the previous apparel collection, Cardi has launched a handful of sneakers in collaboration with Reebok including three renditions of the Club C. Despite some controversy, Cardi’s Reebok sneakers all sold out quickly and are now available through re-seller sites like StockX here.

Although she’s been spending time in the fashion world, Cardi’s music is still making headlines. The rapper was recently featured in labelmate Lizzo’s music video for “Rumors” — Lizzo’s first official single since 2019.