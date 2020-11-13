People Offended by Cardi B’s Shoe Collection Promo Probably Bought the Shoes Anyway

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Days after Cardi B apologized for a magazine cover that depicted her as a Hindu goddess shilling shoes, the rapper dropped her long-awaited Reebok collection anyway Friday — and quickly sold it out.

The Cardi B x Reebok collection features and apparel that Reebok says was inspired by some of Cardi’s “most memorable modern-day fashion moments,” while paying homage to classic Eighties styling and motifs. Among the highlights: three new iterations of Reebok’s classic Club C sneaker, reworked in bold, striking colorways and oversized silhouettes.

Dubbed the “Club C Cardi,” the bright red hue is reminiscent of the red dress Cardi wore to the 2019 Met Gala, while the black and white sneakers call to mind the black and white-checkered outfit she sported on the cover of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Fans quickly snapped up the sneakers on Reebok.com, with the site selling out of the “Club C Cardi” just hours after the collection dropped (as of this writing, you can still get your hands on a pair at FootLocker.com or through authorized re-seller sites like StockX here).

Cardi first announced the Reebok collaboration on her birthday last month, and later appeared on the cover of the November issue of Footwear News to promote the line. While the interview was focused on the shoes, the cover quickly garnered controversy after the magazine (a sister publication of Rolling Stone) dressed the rapper to resemble the Hindu goddess, Durga. Readers quickly called out both parties, demanding an apology from the magazine, and accusing the rapper of cultural appropriation and “insensitivity.” Footwear News has since removed the image from their cover story, and Cardi issued an apology in a series of clips to her Instagram stories, saying it was never her intent to be “distasteful,” and promising “to do more research for the future.”

While Cardi B has appeared in Reebok campaigns in the past, this is the first time she’s debuted a full collection with the footwear brand. Reebok calls the collection “unapologetic and larger than life,” and says they gravitated towards Cardi thanks to her “never been a play-by-the-rules type” personality and her perchance for big, statement-making style. The campaign tag line: “B Unexplainable.”

Along with the women’s shoes, Reebok also released the same silhouettes in children’s footwear sizing options (juniors and infant). Cardi, whose daughter Kulture turned 2 in July, says it was important for her to create something for kids to wear as well, telling Footwear News that she has fond memories of her own mother sporting “OG” Reeboks when she was growing up.

The Cardi Coated Club C Double retails for $80, and the Club C Cardi retailed for $100, though it has since sold out. In addition to the sneakers, the collection also includes Cardi-branded face masks, T-shirts, crop tops and hoodies, which are all still available for purchase. See all the styles on Reebok.com.