Cardi B Launches Nineties-Inspired Clothing Collection With Reebok

Cardi B has unveiled her first-ever apparel line, as part of her latest collaboration with Reebok. The “Summertime Fine Collection” launches April 23 on Reebok.com and includes athleisurewear and accessories for women and kids that take inspiration from Nineties club fashion, beach workouts and the Coney Island boardwalk.

The apparel collection is the latest release from Cardi’s ongoing partnership with Reebok, which previously included the launch of two footwear styles: the Club C Cardi and Club C Double sneakers. The new collection will launch alongside matching colorways of the Cardi B Club C, Reebok’s classic sneaker that’s been reworked in bold colorways and a chunky silhouette.

“I’m so happy to be releasing my first collection with Reebok,” the rapper tells Rolling Stone. “I drew a lot of my inspiration from growing up in New York in the Nineties – I used those moments as inspiration to make beautiful clothes for women today.”

JOSH FOGEL PHOTOGRAPHY

Reebok says it worked closely with Cardi on the designs, which include track jackets, workout bras and tights in monochromatic colors. In addition to having a hand in designing the pieces, which feature Cardi’s signature waist-cinching details and strategically-placed cutouts, the rapper helped to select the fabrics, which are designed to move with you during a run or workout (though they’re also great for everyday lounging at home).

Cardi says it was important for her to create size-inclusive pieces too, that would flatter women of all shapes and styles. “This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident,” she says, adding that “the waist-snatching tights and curve hugging silhouettes make every body look amazing.” To wit: every piece in the SS21 collection is offered from 2XS to 4X.

The Cardi B x Reebok “Summertime Fine Collection” arrives April 23 in stores and online at Reebok.com. The limited-edition release is expected to be the first in an ongoing apparel collaboration between Cardi and Reebok, though no additional details have been hinted at just yet.

Cardi previously talked about why she wanted to work with Reebok, telling News in a 2020 cover story that the brand’s “OG” sneakers were the only pair of shoes that she ever saw her mother wear when she was growing up.