Cara Delevingne on New Sex Toy Partnership and Why ‘WAP’ Is the Perfect Empowerment Song

Cara Delevingne’s reserved English background didn’t exactly prime her to own a sex tech company. Yet that’s where her own journey in sexual empowerment and wellness has taken her. The actress, model and now-entrepreneur was announced Thursday as the new co-owner and creative advisor of the woman-led sex tech startup, Lora DiCarlo.

“I grew up in a very repressed, privileged English background,” Delevingne tells Rolling Stone, “So sex is the last thing that we talk about. You know, sex education is very, very basic.”

Now, Delevingne and Lora DiCarlo are working together to make sure other women and girls have a different experience. The 28-year-old says she was drawn to Lora DiCarlo for the company’s sex tech products, that help women explore their bodies, follow their curiosities, and educate themselves along the way. The company also offers wellness coaching, which gives women space to ask questions they have about their body, or communicating with a partner (People can shop Lora DiCarlo products or speak with a wellness coach by visiting the Lora DiCarlo website).

Lora DiCarlo

“My goal very early on was, I want to create a product that allows people to explore their sexuality,” says the company’s namesake founder and CEO, Lora Haddock DiCarlo. That product was the Osé, a robotic massager that includes both a clitoral mouth and a G-spot massager in order to provide women with blended orgasms.

“Osé allows people to pinpoint their pleasure points because a lot of people actually really have trouble finding exactly where they are,” she says. With the Osé 2, women can enjoy the same dual simulation made possible by the original model, but now with more inclusive fits and angles, plus a wider range of power – up to 10 different intensity levels.

When it comes to staying motivated in her mission to help others grow in their own sexual wellness, Delevingne has had the perfect soundtrack thanks to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. “I was obviously a huge fan of ‘WAP,'” she says, of the rap duo’s suggestive Number One hit. Delevingne says the song drove her to seek out other artists who took a more empowered perspective on women’s sexuality, naming Lil Kim and Lucille Bogan, whom she credits as the original “WAP” for Bogan’s 1933 recording “Til the Cows Come Home.” “She’s talking about sex,” Delevingne says, “and like, it’s the most incredible thing.”

While 2020 continues to be a seemingly inexhaustible source of stress, and social distancing rules remain in many parts of the country, Delevingne says she’s seen people gravitating to sex tech more and more.

“I mean, it definitely helped me through [2020],” Delevingne says. “This, I feel like, is a perfect way of women being able to just have that time to themselves, to enjoy themselves, and to not think about anyone else but themselves, because women don’t get that enough. Especially now.”

“The one thing that has been really incredible about this quarantine is to see all these really important things that the world has needed to recognize and come face to face with, come to light,” she continues. “Whether it’s to do with systemic racism, or sexual wellness, female empowerment… I think it’s been really positive.”