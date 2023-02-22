These Two Features Help This TikTok-Famous Humidifier Stand Out from the Pack

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Few things are as essential during the dryer months than a good humidifier, but finding the best one for your home setup can be challenging. There are a number of decent humidifiers available online these days but the one we’ve been using is the Canopy Humidifier Plus, which has earned its seal of approval from thousands of social media users and happy reviewers online.

Our personal review: this is truly a humidifier that does it all and one that’s worth buying. Even better: you can score a great Canopy Humidifier deal right now with the site discounting its popular Humidifier Plus model down to just $215 (regularly $255).

While most humidifiers offer similar benefits — think: releasing moisture into the air for healthier skin and better sleep — the Canopy Humidifier adds two features that other humidifiers don’t typically have. The first is a built-in filter, which helps to attract and trap dust, dirt and other harmful particles in the water before it gets evaporated into the air.

The second is Canopy’s “mold-inhibiting technology,” which uses smart sensors to make sure your humidifier is completely dry before it stops running. What that means: water is completely evaporated from the unit, so no moisture is left behind for mold to grow.

Canopy offers a number of products, but we like the Humidifier Plus, which can hydrate rooms up to 1,000 square feet. The 5.5-liter tank can hold enough water to get you up to 36 hours of runtime before it needs to be refilled.

In addition to the built-in paper-based filter, the water inside the Canopy Humidifier is treated by passing through UV light, ensuring that you’re only breathing in clean, fresh air.

The Humidifier Plus also has a built-in “diffusion well,” where you can drop in your favorite “aroma pucks” to add essential oils to the air being released.

Regularly $255, get the Canopy Humidifier Plus on sale for just $215 for a limited time — no promo code needed. See full details here.