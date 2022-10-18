When We Were Young 2022: How to Get Last-Minute Tickets to the Pop-Punk Music Festival Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The When We Were Young festival, a monument to the glory days of emo/pop-punk nostalgia, is set to kick off this weekend in Sin City. The Vegas-based fest is hosting their inaugural year at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Oct. 22, 23 and 29, with Paramore and My Chemical Romance, fresh off their reunion tour, sharing the headlining bill. The mall goth-esque lineup of Bring Me the Horizon, A Day to Remember, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, and Jimmy Eat World are also set to perform.

Unlike Lollapalooza, Coachella, and the Austin City Limits fest, When We Were Young has yet to join the livestream game this year. The only way to catch the weekend’s sets is to be there in real life. Still need When We Were Young tickets? Get ready to wake up in Vegas with a pass in your hand.

When Is When We Were Young 2022?

The When We Were Young music festival kicks off at 11 a.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 22. The fest runs for three days, wrapping up on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When We Were Young 2022 Festival: Headliners, Lineup, and Schedule

Pierce The Veil, All American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, the Ready Set, 3OH!3, and We the Kings, Fueled By Ramen signees Meet Me @ the Altar, and TikTokers turned punk-rockers Jxdn, Lil Huddy, and Nessa Barrett are all scheduled to perform at When We Were Young 2022 this weekend.

Headlining the Pink Stage every day, Paramore hits the stage at 9:50 p.m. PT. Next up, headliners My Chemical Romance will perform at 10:40 p.m. PT on the Black Stage for each day of the festival. You can check the complete When We Were Young festival schedule here, and download each day’s lineup on your phone.

How to Buy When We Were Young 2022 Tickets Online: Where to Get Weekend Passes

Tickets for When We Were Young went on sale in January 2022, and quickly sold out over the summer.

With just a few days to go before the fest, VIP passes have sold out on When We Were Young’s site, but there are reputable places where you can still score general admission passes online. With a GA pass, you’ll get to check out multiple stages across festival grounds, with earlier acts performing 20- to 30-minute sets, while top-billed acts will perform sets that are 45 minutes or longer.

Whether you’re trying to find weekend passes or single-day tickets, here’s where you can still pick up last-minute When We Were Young tickets, along with the recently announced When We Were Young 2023 tickets online.

While this year’s fest isn’t even over yet, When We Were Young 2023 just announced their festival date (Oct. 21, 2023) with Blink-182 and Green Day set to headline. Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. PT, with a pre-sale starting the same day at 10 a.m. PT (registration for pre-sale access is open now via the fest’s website).

For live music fans who want to attend all three days of the festival, you can still score single-day tickets for Friday, Saturday, and the following Saturday, with ticket prices starting in the $135-$250 range.

