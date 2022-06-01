Toro y Moi’s Sunglasses Collab Was Inspired by the Mood Board for His Latest Album

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Toro y Moi is as known for his music as his sense of style, and now the singer is putting both his talents on view with a new collaboration with Warby Parker.

The eyewear brand has teamed up with Toro y Moi (a.k.a. Chaz Bear) on a pair of “Mahal” sunglasses, named after the singer’s recently-released album of the same name.

Two colorways are available as part of this limited-edition frame, which features a laidback unisex silhouette paired with slightly oversized, hexagonal-style lenses. A crystal shade comes with “flash electric” orange lenses, while the “papaya” colorway features a punchy pop of color with red gradient lenses. The sunglasses are lightweight and summery, and can be worn on their own or customized with your prescription online.

Warby Parker says the Toro y Moi sunglasses are at once “energetic” and “at ease,” which match the mood of Bear’s work. The brand adds that the frames are like the singer’s music: “undeniably upbeat, expressive, and catchy.”

For his part, Bear says he actually drew inspiration for the Mahal frames from a mood board he put together for the album. “The frame we made together ties directly back to the artwork from my new album,” he explains, in a press release. “One colorway matches the warmth of the record, and the other style’s mirrored lenses emulate the chrome on the jeepney” (the popular Filipino vehicle pictured on the album cover).

The word “Mahal,” by the way, can mean both “love” and “expensive” in Tagalog, and is an homage to Bear’s Filipino American roots.

“It was a dream working with Warby Parker on this collaboration,” the singer says. “I can’t wait for fans to enjoy the frames with Mahal as the soundtrack to their day.”

The limited-edition Toro y Moi x Warby Parker collaboration is available starting at $95. Each pair of sunglasses comes with a “Mahal” lens cloth featuring Bear’s Jeepney, a Warby Parker glasses case, and a sticker sheet. As with every pair of Warby Parker glasses, the company says that for every pair of “Mahal” frames purchased, a pair of glasses will be distributed to someone in need. Shop the collection at WarbyParker.com.