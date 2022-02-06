RS Recommends: Where to Find Super Bowl Tickets Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2022 Super Bowl is just days away and if you want to find tickets to the big game, you’re in luck: while Super Bowl tickets are almost sold out we’ve done some digging around to find places to still score Super Bowl tickets online.

When Is the 2022 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVI (or Super Bowl 56) takes place this Sunday, Feb. 13, with the Los Angeles Rams facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals for the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Kickoff is set for 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

If you want to watch the Super Bowl online, the game is streaming on NBC and Peacock. Sign into NBC.com using your current cable provider, or get a live stream of the Super Bowl on Peacock for just $4.99 here.

Where to Find Super Bowl Tickets Online

Want to watch the Super Bowl in person? After last year’s game limited the number of fans in the stands due to Covid, SoFi Stadium is expected to be at full capacity for in-person attendance. The stadium can fit up to 70,000 people for the big game.

Super Bowl tickets are selling fast but there are still ways to find Super Bowl tickets available, and to score a deal for discounted Super Bowl tickets online.

We’ve listed four of the best ways to find Super Bowl tickets online and listed the current cheapest ticket price per site. Your best bet is to do a price comparison between the four sites, to find the seats and price range for you.

1. Buy Super Bowl Tickets on Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster is the official ticketing partner of the NFL, and the first place to look for Super Bowl 56 tickets. There were still Super Bowl tickets available on Ticketmaster as of this writing, with prices starting at $4000 for 500-level seats.

All Super Bowl tickets are 100% mobile, so you can guarantee that the seat you buy is the seat you get, and you’ll have the ticket directly on your phone for easy entry and access.

Ticketmaster is also where you’ll find exclusive Super Bowl ticket bundles and packages, which includes tickets to the Rams vs. Bengals, plus open bar, player meet-and-greets, and even post-game field access. See all the available Super Bowl LVI ticket bundles here.

Ticketmaster is where you’ll also be able to get tickets to the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, taking place Feb. 10–12 at Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center). The event features three nights of music from big-name artists like Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani and Green Day. The event is open to all fans — you don’t need to have a Super Bowl ticket to access the concerts. We spotted tickets from $50 as of this writing.

2. Buy Super Bowl Tickets on Vivid Seats

Once known as a ticketing resale site, Vivid Seats now brands itself as an “independent ticket marketplace,” and has quickly become a way to score sold-out or hard-to-find tickets to events like the Super Bowl.

Vivid Seats is one of the best places to find Super Bowl tickets online, with a number of tickets still available to the big game. In fact, aside from Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats was the site with the most Super Bowl tickets available online as of this writing. What we like: Vivid Seats says its 100% Buyer’s Guarantee promises that tickets are 100% authentic and that they will be delivered in time for the game or your money back.

Ticket prices started at $4300 as of this writing, though Vivid Seats says resale tickets can often come in below face value as you get closer to kickoff.

Looking for a promo code or discount code for Super Bowl tickets? Use our exclusive Rolling Stone promo code RS15 at VividSeats.com to get a $15 discount on Super Bowl tickets over $125.

3. Buy Super Bowl Tickets on StubHub

StubHub is another great place to find Super Bowl tickets available online. You can buy Super Bowl tickets on StubHub.com and set a price alert for the site to email you when tickets to the Super Bowl go on sale or hit your desired price range.

Super Bowl tickets on StubHub started at $4800 as of this writing. The site is also selling parking passes to SoFi Stadium for the big game next Sunday.

4. Buy Super Bowl Tickets on SeatGeek

SeatGeek.com currently has a price tracker that you can use to see when Super Tickets go up or down in price. Per the site, “Resale activity spikes immediately following the conference championship games, but prices generally tend to fall as kickoff approaches.”

SeatGeek currently has Super Bowl tickets starting from $4600 for 500-level seats. Keep in mind this is the price for ONE ticket, so it’ll run you about $9200 for a pair of Super Bowl tickets right now.

Super Bowl LVI Teams, Odds

Super Bowl LVI pits the LA Rams vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL championship game. Vegas oddsmakers currently have the hometown Rams as a 4.5-point favorite over the Bengals.

Super Bowl 56 kicks off at 6:30pm ET this Sunday with the action airing live on TV on NBC and streaming online at PeacockTV.com.

