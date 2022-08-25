RS Recommends: You Can (Finally) Buy a Peloton on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Your spin class dreams have finally come true: It’s about to get a lot easier to hop on a Peloton at home. This week, the well-known fitness company announced it would sell its popular Original Peloton indoor exercise bike and some of its accessories for the first time on Amazon.

It’s a big deal for Prime members, since anyone who wanted a bike could previously only order it through Peloton’s site (and wait months for it to arrive) or order a Peloton alternative instead. Prime members can also get the bike delivered within days thanks to Amazon’s quick shipping. And even though it hasn’t even been on Amazon for a week, the Original Peloton has already become a No. 1 new release in its category on the shop.

“Post-Covid, the retail environment — online and in stores — is continuing to evolve, and that’s something that we’re trying to understand better to make sure the Peloton of the future is calibrated appropriately for that. We want to make it as easy as possible to get a Peloton,” Kevin Cornils, chief commercial officer at Peloton, told CNBC in an interview.

A high-tech indoor stationary bike, Original Peloton has all the essential features you need to clip in and up your cardio workouts, including a 22-inch HD touchscreen to stream over 25,000 on-demand or live classes with a Peloton All-Access membership, sold separately for $44 per month. The bike itself comes with a compact frame that can easily fit in a bedroom or home gym at 4×2 feet. It also comes with a resistance knob that you can manually adjust during your class, plus an adjustable seat and even 16-watt speakers and Bluetooth connectivity so you can listen to tunes as you spin.

Of course, you can’t really cycle without some important accessories, and you can also order Peloton gear like cycling shoes and apparel through Amazon now, too. That includes compatible bike cleats, bike mats, weights, and fast-drying tanks to boot.

The fitness brand also now offers its Peloton Guide device on Amazon. Similar to, say, the Tempo Move or a fitness mirror, the Guide is a connected gadget that comes with a camera to track things like your form while you stream a Peloton workout on your TV.

Peloton’s availability on Amazon comes after an unpredictable time for the fitness company. Peloton made headlines back in December as a surprise placement in the Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That‘s premiere episode on HBO Max — and for fans of the series, not in the best way either. (Spoiler: Peloton’s stock prices dropped after character Mr. Big has a heart attack and dies following a grueling Peloton workout in his and Carrie’s home.)

“I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack. Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6,” Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a cardiologist and member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council, told Buzzfeed at the time. “These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

You can order the Original Peloton for yourself right now for $1,455 with your Prime membership now on Amazon. (If you don’t have a Prime membership, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial right now.) And though it comes with instructions on how to set up your bike, you can also choose to have experts deliver and assemble your new stationary bike for you for free.