Megan Thee Stallion Selling ‘H-Town Hottie Pies’ to Celebrate New Single Release

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Megan Thee Stallion is famous for cooking up some chart-topping hits, but her latest release is bringing some heat to the kitchen.

The rapper has unveiled “Megan’s H-Town Hottie Pie” (her twist on a traditional pecan pie) as part of a new collaboration with gourmet food delivery site, Goldbelly. The pie, available to order online now, cleverly dropped on Pi Day (3/14) and also celebrates Megan’s new Dua Lipa duet, “Sweetest Pie,” which was released last week.

Goldbelly says the “H-Town Hottie Pie” is “a deliciously decadent, sweet n’ salty twist on a pecan pie,” with a mix of pretzels, coconut, pecans and butterscotch chips. Inspired by Megan’s hometown of Houston — and the rapper’s new music — the Hottie Pie is finished with a dusting of edible gold.

Goldbelly

Buy: Megan’s H-Town Hottie Pie at $59

The Megan Thee Stallion x Goldbelly collaboration gets you a 10-inch “Hottie Pie” (enough for eight slices) packaged in a custom gift box for $59. The pie ships frozen and can last up to one week at room temperature or up to one month in the freezer once delivered. Warm it up in the oven when you’re ready to eat or thaw and serve at room temp.

“Y’all, I’m so excited to partner with the hotties at Goldbelly,” Megan says in a release. “Ya girl wanted to create the sweetest pie of the century and my fam at Goldbelly did not disappoint. With the Texas-sized dose of sweetness it’s serving up, if you don’t have my pie in your mouth you are missing out!”

Goldbelly delivers across the country and you can combine your order of Hottie Pie online with other celeb-favorites from the site, like Questlove’s vegan cheesesteaks and Oprah’s favorite chicken pie. Megan’s pie is expected to sell out quickly though, so we recommend ordering soon. See more at Goldbelly.com.