Model Montero: Lil Nas X Talks Bringing the ‘Campness’ as Latest YSL Beauty Ambassador

The beauty industry is evolving, and, unsurprisingly, Lil Nax X is leading the charge: The singer has just been announced as Yves Saint Laurent Beauté’s latest U.S. brand ambassador.

The campaign with YSL Beauté is centered around the brand’s new lipstick, Rouge Pur Couture: The Bold, which is available now at YSLBeautyUS.com for $39. Lil Nas X shows off the lipstick in a series of gender-fluid, desert-themed campaign photos, with fresh nails and violet eyeshadow helping to accent the “Bold” lip.

As part of his role as ambassador for YSL Beauté, the Grammy-winning artist will debut an unreleased, never-heard-before track with the brand, though details on how or where to hear the song have yet to be announced.

Lil Nas X’s campaign will also help support YSL’s best-selling men’s fragrance, Y — again blurring the lines between YSL’s men’s and women’s beauty arms. Check out the Y fragrance line at YSLBeautyUS.com here.

“It’s been a lot of fun working on this campaign with YSL Beauté – they’re such an iconic brand, and I’m happy to be a part of something so unique and groundbreaking in the beauty world,” says Lil Nas X. “Shout out to YSL for embracing me and my campness and for inspiring change for the next generation of beauty.”

“Lil Nas X embodies YSL Beauté’s vision for the future of the beauty industry: boundary-breaking, unique, unapologetic, bold” says Laetitia Raoust, YSL Beauté U.S. General Manager. “The synergies between the brand and Lil Nas X’s unwavering passion for individuality are the inspiration behind this partnership with the hope it empowers the next generation of beauty.”

The latest addition to YSL’s impressive roster of spokespeople, Lil Nas X joins fellow brand ambassadors Troye Sivan, Indya Moore and Barbie Ferreira.

“The partnership with YSL Beauté is one of the most thoughtful and impactful collaborations we’ve orchestrated,” says Jennifer Frommer, SVP, Partnerships & Commercial Licensing at Columbia Records. “Like Lil Nas X, the campaign is brave, it challenges the status quo and reminds us to keep pushing the boundaries of identity.”

